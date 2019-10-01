Dotdash Acquires Liquor.com

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dotdash announced that it acquired Liquor.com, the largest premium digital media company with a focus on cocktails, spirits, entertaining, and culture. Liquor.com joins Dotdash's award-winning family of properties and will be closely aligned with The Spruce, Dotdash's vibrant food and home brand, and MyDomaine, its prominent lifestyle and entertaining brand. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded over a decade ago, Liquor.com is at the center of hospitality and entertaining culture and the premier resource for spirits content, recipes, advice, and recommendations. The brand offers unique content and experiences that inspire great living for millions of casual consumers, cocktail enthusiasts, and professional bartenders each month.

"We're thrilled to add Liquor.com to the Dotdash family and are incredibly excited by the huge opportunity to continue to grow the brand, delight the cocktail community, and be the best partner for premium brands in the category," said Neil Vogel, CEO, Dotdash. "Across our brands, we are now the largest platform for spirits and cocktail content online."

Kit Codik, Liquor.com Founder and CEO, will continue to lead Liquor.com at Dotdash where he will oversee the brand's strategy and operations.

"Dotdash has built a fantastic collection of brands and capabilities that strategically complement what our team has created. As part of Dotdash, we are excited to accelerate our investment in premium content, scale our platform, and unlock the power of our brand," said Kit Codik, Founder.

The deal closed September 30, 2019.

About Dotdash

Dotdash's vibrant brands help over 100 million users each month find answers, solve problems, and get inspired. Dotdash is among the largest publishers online, and its brands are among the fastest-growing in their respective categories. Dotdash brands include Verywell , The Spruce , The Balance , Investopedia , Lifewire , TripSavvy , Byrdie , MyDomaine , Brides , Liquor.com and ThoughtCo . Dotdash is an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC ).

About Liquor.com

Liquor.com is the leading media company dedicated to good drinking and great living. We inspire, entertain and educate anyone—and everyone—interested in what happens in the glass and out of it. Liquor.com helps millions of consumers each month with premium content across its various digital channels including over 100,000 professional bartenders.

