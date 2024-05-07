Dotdash Meredith Announces Strategic Partnership with OpenAI, Bringing Iconic Brands and Trusted Content to ChatGPT

Agreement delivers 100 million ChatGPT users trusted content from 40+ iconic media brands including PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, FOOD & WINE, Verywell, InStyle, and Investopedia

Companies to collaborate on D/Cipher–Dotdash Meredith's transformative cookieless ad targeting solution—bringing AI-powered capabilities and insights to enhance performance for advertisers

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith (DDM), America's largest digital and print publisher, today announced a strategic partnership and licensing agreement with OpenAI that will enhance ChatGPT with DDM's trusted content, including time-tested recipes, expert health and financial information, leading style and entertainment content, and rigorous product reviews from America's most celebrated media brands. DDM brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, FOOD & WINE, Verywell, InStyle and Investopedia.

As part of the agreement, OpenAI will display content and links attributed to DDM in relevant ChatGPT responses. OpenAI will also collaborate with DDM to create new AI products and features for its readers and use historical and ongoing DDM content to enhance its model's performance.

"We have not been shy about the fact that AI platforms should pay publishers for their content and that content must be appropriately attributed," said Neil Vogel, CEO of Dotdash Meredith. "This deal is a testament to the great work OpenAI is doing on both fronts to partner with creators and publishers and ensure a healthy Internet for the future."

Continued Mr. Vogel, "We invest in the best writers, creators, infrastructure, and technology, and our brands' reputations speak for themselves. Over 200 million Americans each month trust our content to help them make decisions, solve problems, find inspiration, and live fuller lives. This partnership delivers the best, most relevant content right to the heart of ChatGPT."

Brad Lightcap, COO of OpenAI stated, "We're thrilled to partner with Dotdash Meredith to bring its trusted brands to ChatGPT and to explore new approaches in advancing the publishing and marketing industries."

As part of the agreement, OpenAI's models will help DDM's groundbreaking intent-based ad-targeting solution D/Cipher. D/Cipher connects advertisers directly to consumers based on the context of content being consumed, without using personal identifiers like cookies. As strategic partners, OpenAI technology will be used to supercharge D/Cipher's superior targeting technology with AI—offering more precise targeting and improved ad performance in a soon-to-be cookieless world.

"D/Cipher is built upon billions of first-party data signals from across our incredible brands - we understand consumer intent based on context, not personal identifiers," said Dr. Jon Roberts, Chief Innovation Officer, Dotdash Meredith. "We can tap the power of OpenAI's models to make D/Cipher ad targeting more granular, more nuanced, and more effective in engaging consumers. This combination will be a game changer for advertisers."

About Dotdash Meredith

Dotdash Meredith is the largest print and digital publisher in America. Nearly 200 million people trust us each month to help them make decisions, take action, and find inspiration. Dotdash Meredith's over 40 iconic brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Verywell, FOOD & WINE, The Spruce, Allrecipes, Byrdie, REAL SIMPLE, Investopedia, and Southern Living. Dotdash Meredith is based in New York City and is an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC).

SOURCE Dotdash Meredith