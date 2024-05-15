NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL SIMPLE today launched its first-ever shoppable issue with a "Best & Brightest" theme that spotlights over 120 game-changing products—tested first-hand by REAL SIMPLE editors—alongside brilliant ideas and amazing individuals who are making our world a better place. In a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Pinterest, the leading inspiration platform, each section of the magazine will feature QR codes that link to corresponding Pinterest boards, where users can instantly buy the products seen in the pages. Featuring celebrity cover star Busy Philipps, trusted product recommendations, and in-depth profiles on people making an impact, "Best & Brightest" launches on RealSimple.com and on Pinterest's exclusive shoppable board today and in REAL SIMPLE's June issue, available on newsstands on May 17.

REAL SIMPLE Teams Up with Pinterest for First-Ever Shoppable “Best & Brightest” Issue (PRNewsfoto/Dotdash Meredith)

Throughout the June issue, REAL SIMPLE readers are encouraged to hover their phone's camera over QR codes, which will take them to a curated Pinterest board that brings the pages of REAL SIMPLE to life in an innovative e-commerce experience. From there, readers can explore over 120 products and click to retailer pages to make a purchase.

"Since its launch more than 20 years ago, REAL SIMPLE has been a resource to help you knock out everything on your to-do list with ease, and now we are making it even easier with Pinterest. Consumers trust REAL SIMPLE to, among other things, help cut through the clutter and find the best products in every category, and we're thrilled to team up with Pinterest to help our readers get tried-and-true products into readers' homes," said Lauren Iannotti, REAL SIMPLE Editor in Chief.

Over half of people come to Pinterest with the intent to shop because it is a personalized space where people can visualize their future and discover ideas that feel hand-picked just for them (Pinterest internal data; Global; December 2023). With that in mind, the new Pinterest boards created with REAL SIMPLE are organized by corresponding sections of the magazine, so readers can seamlessly navigate from page to purchase. The boards feature many of the same visually striking images that are seen throughout the magazine for an elevated buying experience that mirrors the issue. Using Pinterest, readers can follow the board or Pin items to their own boards, so they can come back and purchase featured items later as they continue to read the magazine.

"We've collaborated closely with REAL SIMPLE in the past year as a trusted resource for Pinterest's half a billion users who are actively seeking inspiring content each month, often driving purchases," said Malik Ducard, Chief Content Officer at Pinterest. "We could think of no better issue than 'Best and Brightest' to offer a new and elevated shopping experience that makes it easy to buy exactly what you see in REAL SIMPLE's pages directly on Pinterest."

Nearly every page in the "Best & Brightest" issue is shoppable, emphasizing REAL SIMPLE's reputation for its trustworthy product recommendations. In the issue, readers will find the "Best" feature—a roundup of "REAL SIMPLE Selects" seal winners including the top ceramic cookware, wireless bra, washable rug, and more. These products have gone through rigorous testing and have been proven to be best in their class. Over the past two years, editors have spent nearly 50,000 hours testing thousands of products in three powerhouse testing labs in New York City, Des Moines, and Birmingham that span over 100,000 square feet and more than 50 test kitchens. Additionally, products are tested in editors' homes to evaluate in a real-world environment over time to give long-term insights. When a product is awarded the "REAL SIMPLE Selects" seal, it means that it is vetted and approved by editors.

Following the robust roundup of products in the "Best" feature, the "Brightest" section showcases more products, ideas, and people that are lighting up the world, including Sherri Shepherd, Kristen Kish, Charlotte Tilbury, Kara Swisher, and more. The issue kicks off with REAL SIMPLE's cover star, Busy Philipps, a force for good in the world who opens up about her kids, her career, social media, and, of course, shopping.

REAL SIMPLE's "Best & Brightest" is available now on RealSimple.com and on Pinterest's exclusive shoppable board . The June issue hits newsstands May 17.

ABOUT REAL SIMPLE

REAL SIMPLE is the go-to source for practical, useful, and clever solutions to make every aspect of your busy life easier. By tightly curating the best advice, products and services to make decisions simple, REAL SIMPLE delivers a judgment-free guide for life, leaving her lighter, more accomplished, and in control. As the number one women's lifestyle magazine at newsstand and on Apple News+, REAL SIMPLE connects with its passionate audience across platforms, from its print magazine, digital channels and podcasts to licensed products, brand experiences and more. REAL SIMPLE is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

ABOUT PINTEREST

Pinterest is a visual search and discovery platform where people find inspiration, curate ideas, and shop products—all in a positive place online. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has over half a billion monthly active users worldwide.

SOURCE Dotdash Meredith