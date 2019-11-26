Dotdash to Participate at Wells Fargo TMT Summit

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash, an operating business of IAC (Nasdaq: IAC), will attend the Wells Fargo TMT Summit in Las Vegas at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Wedensday, December 4, 2019. Neil Vogel, Chief Executive Officer of Dotdash, will present at 3:55 p.m. PT. A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public at https://cc.talkpoint.com/well001/120319a_js/?entity=34_WBXW3KR

and the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available at http://www.iac.com/Investors/ for a period of 90 days.

About Dotdash

Dotdash's vibrant brands help over 100 million users each month find answers, solve problems, and get inspired. Dotdash is among the largest publishers online, and its brands are among the fastest-growing in their respective categories. Dotdash brands include Verywell , The Spruce , The Balance , Investopedia , Lifewire , TripSavvy , Byrdie , MyDomaine , Brides , Liquor.com and ThoughtCo . Dotdash is an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC ).

About IAC

IAC builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today operates Vimeo and Dotdash, among many others, and also has majority ownership of both Match Group, which includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, OkCupid and Hinge, and ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie's List and Handy. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

SOURCE IAC

