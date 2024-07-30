Dotmatics Acquires EasyPanel to Expand Flow Cytometry Capabilities With Advanced Panel Design

The Addition Expands Dotmatics Flow Cytometry Solutions Covering the End-to-End Workflow From Experimental Design to Downstream Data Analysis

BOSTON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotmatics, a leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making, today announced the successful acquisition of EasyPanel, a high-growth company specializing in flow cytometry panel design software. The acquisition marks another milestone for Dotmatics, expanding the breadth and depth of its flow cytometry solutions. EasyPanel is the 14th acquisition by Dotmatics in its work to provide scientists with best-in-class scientific software and a comprehensive scientific intelligence platform for multimodal scientific research & development.

EasyPanel offers an innovative flow cytometry product that is highly complementary to Dotmatics' existing capabilities with OMIQ and FCS Express. Its intelligent and automated flow cytometry panel designer utilizes a proprietary algorithm to suggest optimized panels based on a customer's test environment for improved experimental impact. Users can also manually edit the suggested panels, receive smart recommendations for gating strategies, and automatically manage their antibody inventory.

Flow cytometry panel design refers to the process of selecting and combining specific fluorophores and antibodies to analyze multiple parameters (such as cell surface markers, intracellular proteins, and viability indicators) simultaneously on individual cells within a biological sample.

It is the initial step in the flow cytometry phenotyping process, occurring before panel preparation in the wet lab, data acquisition on a flow cytometer, and subsequent analysis using software like FCS Express and OMIQ.

EasyPanel gives Dotmatics a more comprehensive approach to flow cytometry by adding panel design capabilities which will greatly enhance its current offerings, enabling Dotmatics to provide even more robust solutions to its customers.

"Our flow cytometry customers are working with increasingly sophisticated panels for high dimensional assays, which in turn are generating large amounts of complex data for subsequent analysis," said Brett Ammundsen, President of Bioinformatics at Dotmatics. "EasyPanel's panel design permits R&D scientists to generate high quality data at the outset, enabling the full potential of that data to be realized in experimental outcomes when analyzed in software such as OMIQ and FCS Express. Higher quality data also supports increased downstream automation in the analysis of flow cytometry panels. The acquisition of EasyPanel supports our commitment to deliver reliable machine learning and AI tools for advanced automation of flow cytometry analysis, comprising innovations that we're building into OMIQ, FCS Express, and Dotmatics Luma."

"This is a big opportunity for EasyPanel to grow and scale our business and help create end-to-end flow solutions together with Dotmatics," said Omar Abouzid, co-founder and President of EasyPanel. "Our customers and partners can expect the same level of support from EasyPanel as they have received in the past, but now with the benefit of having additional resources and involvement from the Dotmatics flow cytometry team."

About Dotmatics

Dotmatics is a leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making. Its enterprise R&D platform and scientists' favorite applications drive efficiency and accelerate innovation. More than 2 million scientists and 10,000 customers trust Dotmatics to help them create a healthier, cleaner, safer world. Dotmatics is a global team of more than 800 people dedicated to supporting its customers in over 180 countries. Dotmatics has made 14 acquisitions since 2017. The company's principal office is in Boston, with 14 offices and R&D teams located around the world.

Dotmatics is backed by Insight Partners , a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software scaleup companies. Learn more about Dotmatics, its platform, and applications including GraphPad Prism, Geneious, SnapGene, Protein Metrics, LabArchives, OMIQ, and FCS Express at https://www.dotmatics.com .

