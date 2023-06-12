The continued acquisition of specialized software tools will accelerate scientific discovery and improve clinical outcomes

BOSTON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotmatics , a leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making, today announced it has acquired SoftGenetics , a bioinformatics software company that offers a range of advanced genetic analysis products for research, forensics, and healthcare applications.

Dotmatics acquires SoftGenetics expanding into clinical and forensic genetic analysis

"With more than 22 years of experience, SoftGenetics has deep expertise in a wide range of sequencing technologies, taking complex genetic data and making it actionable for clinicians and forensic investigators," said Thomas Swalla, CEO of Dotmatics. "Adding these powerful genetic analysis tools strengthens the Dotmatics portfolio with more comprehensive and diverse solutions to help us advance scientific research, discovery, and clinical outcomes for our customers."

SoftGenetics' products, known for their high sensitivity, accuracy, and low false positive rates, play a crucial role in research, healthcare, and forensics. The SoftGenetics product lineup includes 11 software solutions, with seven tailored for research and four designed for forensics. Among its most known products are Mutation Surveyor, enabling DNA variant analysis from Sanger Sequencing traces; NextGene, facilitating DNA variant analysis from NGS sequencing files; and GeneMarker, enabling genotyping analysis.

As it joins Dotmatics, SoftGenetics will remain a standalone business. Customers, partners, and distributors of SoftGenetics can expect continuing support from Dotmatics to amplify the impact, growth, and mission of SoftGenetics' business, which aligns with Dotmatics' mission to accelerate scientific discoveries and create a healthier, cleaner, safer world.

"This move presents an exciting opportunity for our SoftGenetics team to further expand the reach and impact of our genetic analysis products," said Dr. Changsheng Liu, co-founder and vice president of R&D at SoftGenetics. "Joining the Dotmatics family will help us grow and scale at a much faster rate and with added financial and development resources, which is a win-win for our business and our customers."

SoftGenetics is the 12th acquisition Dotmatics has made beginning with its initial investment in GraphPad in 2017, and the company intends to continue to grow both through internal product development and additional acquisition of specialized tools and services.

"This acquisition highlights Dotmatics' ongoing commitment to advancing scientific research by bringing together the best software tools across scientific disciplines," said Jerome Knoke, senior vice president of corporate development at Dotmatics.

ABOUT DOTMATICS

Dotmatics is a leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making. Its enterprise R&D platform and scientists' favorite applications drive efficiency and accelerate innovation. More than 2 million scientists and 10,000 customers trust Dotmatics to help them create a healthier, cleaner, safer world. Dotmatics is a global team of more than 800 people dedicated to supporting its customers in over 180 countries. The company's principal office is in Boston, with additional offices and R&D teams located around the world.

Dotmatics is backed by Insight Partners , a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software scaleup companies. Learn more about Dotmatics, its platform, and applications including GraphPad Prism, Geneious, SnapGene, Protein Metrics, and LabArchives at https://www.dotmatics.com .

SOURCE Dotmatics Inc