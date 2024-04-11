Dotmatics Luma Lab Connect Unlocks the Untapped Value of Lab Instrument Data to Accelerate Scientific R&D Decision-Making

Automatically centralize, parse, and model data from lab instruments for deeper analysis

BOSTON, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotmatics, a leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making, today announced the launch of Luma™ Lab Connect, helping R&D laboratories automatically ingest data from instruments or data sources and centralize it in one place to increase accuracy and accelerate decision-making. Luma Lab Connect extracts descriptive metadata and experiment results from files and makes data available from across labs and experiments enabling deeper exploration, analysis, and insights on one harmonized, low-code cloud platform, Dotmatics Luma™. Learn more about Luma Lab Connect.

The digital transformation of R&D labs has created new challenges for lab managers and IT leaders as they pursue a multimodal approach to discoveries – from the early stages of collecting, collating, backing up, and making the data accessible, to the more valuable steps of parsing, standardizing, modeling, and processing the data. The proliferation of instruments and data sources has led to a fragmented data landscape, hindered by manual processes, disparate file formats, and a lack of standardized connectivity options. As a result, valuable time and resources are consumed in aligning data outputs, managing data integrity risks, and maintaining complex, inflexible solutions that are purpose-built and which fail to enable a multimodal approach to analysis.

"With Luma Lab Connect, Dotmatics is helping labs unlock the value of their data by providing a unified, low-code solution for instrument connectivity, data harmonization, and modeling," said Thomas Swalla, CEO at Dotmatics. "In the coming years, the companies that own the cleanest, AI-ready data will find the most success pursuing ground-breaking discoveries. Our customers who have already adopted Luma Lab Connect are finding immense value from their instrument data, simplifying workflows, and accelerating scientific discovery."

The Value of Luma Lab Connect to Today's Lab

Luma Lab Connect addresses the instrumentation challenges in today's labs, helping organizations overcome the hurdles associated with instrument data management. By automating the real-time flow of lab instrument data into the Luma data management platform, Luma Lab Connect eliminates manual processes, streamlining connectivity and enhancing data accuracy without requiring coding expertise. The benefits to labs and their scientists include:

Simplified Instrument Connectivity: Automated ingestion of instrument data into the Luma platform, enabling seamless integration across labs and experiments.

Automated ingestion of instrument data into the Luma platform, enabling seamless integration across labs and experiments. Increased Data Accuracy: Structuring and consolidating data with descriptive metadata and experimental results, enhancing data integrity and reliability.

Structuring and consolidating data with descriptive metadata and experimental results, enhancing data integrity and reliability. Accelerated Decision-making: Empowering scientists to visualize, query, and model data through custom dashboards, facilitating quicker, more informed decisions.

Luma Lab Connect helps R&D labs seamlessly ingest files from any data source, including file-based instruments, into Dotmatics' SaaS cloud, where the use case agnostic parsing engine automatically extracts descriptive metadata and scientific data with no configuration. This parsed data is then modeled in the Luma platform, where it is harmonized with additional data to build a comprehensive picture of data for analysis. This data can then be used to integrate with Dotmatics' leading scientific tools or extracted via JDBC or Dotmatics open, documented APIs. Remote management and monitoring by Dotmatics promote stability and reliability, freeing researchers from the burden of IT maintenance and allowing them to focus on driving innovation.

This multi-step process enables shared parser use across client systems and use cases and builds a network effect of available parsers and quality monitoring, while maintaining the flexibility to model data into the most useful form for any given scenario.

"The interest in Luma Lab Connect has been overwhelming with large pharmaceutical companies now actively using it with great success," said Kalim Saliba, chief product officer at Dotmatics. "We have hundreds of research scientists live, processing 10s of terabytes of data each day across more than 40 supported formats, covering thousands of instruments."

Supporting Specific Scientific Outcomes

Luma Lab Connect empowers scientists and reduces the time and costs associated with R&D by helping organizations drive FAIR data through automated data wrangling and by making it easy to integrate and access in support of common use cases and scientific outcomes that are aspired to in labs today. Examples of use cases and outcomes include flow cytometry, screening, cell line development, automatically linking test results to experiments, greater CxO collaboration, and AI ready data.

For more information about Luma Lab Connect and how it can transform laboratory workflows, visit https://www.dotmatics.com/luma/lab-instrument-integration-software or visit booth 315 at Bio-IT World Conference & Expo in Boston, MA April 15-17. Christian Olsen, Associate Vice President & Industry Principal of Biologics at Dotmatics, will present at this conference Tuesday, April 16 at 11:55 am EDT on "Introducing Luma: A New Multimodal Therapeutic R&D Paradigm" in the Pharmaceutical R&D Informatics track.

About Dotmatics

Dotmatics is a leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making. Its enterprise R&D platform and scientists' favorite applications drive efficiency and accelerate innovation. More than 2 million scientists and 10,000 customers trust Dotmatics to help them create a healthier, cleaner, safer world. Dotmatics is a global team of more than 800 people dedicated to supporting its customers in over 180 countries. The company's principal office is in Boston, with 14 offices and R&D teams located around the world.

Dotmatics is backed by Insight Partners, a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software scaleup companies. Learn more about Dotmatics, its platform, and applications including GraphPad Prism, Geneious, SnapGene, Protein Metrics, and LabArchives at https://www.dotmatics.com.

