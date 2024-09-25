Dotmatics Acquires Virscidian, Expanding Expertise in Analytical Chemistry and Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry

Dotmatics' 15th acquisition builds on its strategy to offer the industry's best-in-class scientific applications built by scientists for scientists that integrate with the Luma Scientific Intelligence Platform

BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotmatics, a leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making, today announced the successful acquisition of Virscidian, a specialized provider of analytical chemistry solutions and automated chromatography and mass spectrometry data processing. This acquisition, Dotmatics' 15th to date, strengthens Dotmatics' ability to automate laboratory data workflows for experiments and complements its work to provide scientists with best-in-class scientific software that integrate with a comprehensive Scientific Intelligence Platform for multimodal scientific research and development.

Virscidian automates complex laboratory workflows using their powerful data analysis algorithms in conjunction with an open architecture. Virscidian's Analytical Studio produces high-fidelity, high-quality AI/ML ready results for small molecule research. The addition of Virscidian's Analytical Studio to Dotmatics' portfolio enhances support for high-throughput experimental design, high-throughput purification, sample quality control, and other high content assays.

"Virscidian's expertise in chromatography and mass spectrometry workflows and analytics for small molecule scientific discovery complements the solutions we offer through Protein Metrics for large molecule R&D," said Thomas Swalla, CEO of Dotmatics. "And now we can extend Virscidian's capabilities by integrating it with Dotmatics Luma, which is helping our customers streamline complex workflows and enhance the accuracy and speed of their research through an AI-enabled lab-in-a-loop."

Virscidian Analytical Studio's key modules—AS-Professional, AS-Experiment Builder, AS-Fraction Mapper, and AS-Sample Management Services—integrate with internal and third-party informatics environments, allowing scientists to optimize experimental designs, manage large datasets, and efficiently automate complex workflows.

"Joining Dotmatics represents an exciting new chapter for Virscidian," said Joseph Simpkins, Founder and President of Virscidian. "We've built a powerful, flexible platform for laboratory informatics, and by combining it with Dotmatics' existing tools, we can offer a more comprehensive solution to our customers. Together, we will enable scientists to unlock new possibilities in drug discovery and beyond."

With this acquisition, Dotmatics builds on its strategy of offering best-in-class scientific applications built by scientists for scientists that work in harmony with an AI-native multimodal scientific intelligence platform, Luma. Dotmatics Luma™ helps scientists and administrators unify and analyze large volumes of data for better decision-making. It is an out-of-the-box, low-code SaaS platform that flexibly aggregates all relevant data into intelligent data structures enabling clean, reliable data analysis, and paves the way for meta-analysis and AI & ML-based algorithms.

About Virscidian

Virscidian is composed of experts in identifying, designing, and implementing decision-driven solutions to enhance productivity in biopharmaceutical and agricultural value chains. Virscidian's scientific analytical desktop and enterprise software helps customers, independently of the vendor instrumentation, perform experiments such as automated reaction screening, end-to-end purification, affinity selection by mass spectrometry, compound quality control, and other high-throughput analytical techniques. Their solutions transform raw data into actionable intelligence that improves productivity and the quality of results, enabling chemists and project teams to make complex decisions from large amounts of data confidently. Their solutions are easily integrated and provide the critical decisions to drive some of the most sophisticated automation platforms in the world.

Marks Baughan Securities LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and JonesSpross, PLLC served as legal advisor to Virscidian, Inc. in this transaction

About Dotmatics

Dotmatics is a leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making. Its enterprise R&D platform and scientists' favorite applications drive efficiency and accelerate innovation. More than 2 million scientists and 10,000 customers trust Dotmatics to help them create a healthier, cleaner, safer world. Dotmatics is a global team of more than 800 people dedicated to supporting its customers in over 180 countries. Dotmatics has made 15 acquisitions since 2017. The company's principal office is in Boston, with 14 offices and R&D teams located around the world.

Dotmatics is backed by Insight Partners, a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software scaleup companies. Learn more about Dotmatics, its platform, and applications including GraphPad Prism, Geneious, SnapGene, Protein Metrics, and LabArchives at www.dotmatics.com .

