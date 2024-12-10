Dotmatics and Databricks Partner to Advance Scientific Intelligence in Life Sciences

The strategic partnership combines Dotmatics' deep expertise in scientific software with Databricks data intelligence expertise

An upcoming webinar with Databricks will show researchers how to use the power of Luma to transform their discovery process

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotmatics®, a leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making, and Databricks, the Data and AI company, today announced a strategic partnership to advance scientific discovery by leveraging the Dotmatics Luma™ Scientific Intelligence Platform. Built on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, Luma empowers life science organizations to unify and analyze vast volumes of scientific data, driving deeper insights and accelerating discoveries.

Dotmatics Luma aggregates relevant scientific data into intelligent structures to support the entire Make-Test-Decide cycle across multiple modalities of therapeutic discovery. This end-to-end platform for discovery and development is supported by Dotmatics' best-in-class scientific products including GraphPad® Prism, Geneious®, SnapGene®, and Protein Metrics.

Combined with Databricks' ability to handle large, complex datasets, Dotmatics' deep expertise in life sciences and extensive industry relationships uniquely positions this partnership as a foundational pillar for a new paradigm in drug discovery. Together, Dotmatics and Databricks are set to empower researchers in the life sciences with faster, more scalable pathways to deliver transformative therapeutics through their customers and in turn, those customers' patients.

"As we continue to help life sciences organizations unlock the power of data intelligence, we're excited to welcome Dotmatics to the Built on Databricks Partner Program. Databricks is invested in bringing the best technology solutions to market for every industry, and this includes working with partners like Dotmatics who are building the next generation of data-driven applications for life sciences," said Michael Sanky, VP of Healthcare & Life Sciences at Databricks. "Dotmatics Luma exemplifies the transformative potential of building on Databricks, and it's incredible to watch its adoption among the biopharmaceutical community who are excited to harness the full power of their data."

Dotmatics recently launched the first of its Dotmatics Luma Multimodal R&D Solutions focused on antibody & protein engineering . It will also offer researchers a multimodal approach to therapeutic discovery supporting other therapeutic modalities including CAR-T cell discovery, siRNA, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), CRISPR therapeutics, and vaccine discovery.

By leveraging Databricks' scalable, cost-effective unified data experience, Luma enables scientists to seamlessly share and analyze data on a global scale, all within an open ecosystem.

"Joining the Databricks Built On Partner Program is an important step forward for Dotmatics as we work with our customers to combine scientific and data intelligence to scale a more efficient discovery process," said Kalim Saliba, Chief Product Officer at Dotmatics. "By building Luma on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, our customers gain the ability to develop modern Luma applications that utilize common design patterns, improving efficiency and accuracy toward reliable data-driven insights."

Through this partnership, Dotmatics and Databricks are unlocking new opportunities in life sciences by providing a unified, scalable, and open data platform that will enable scientific research organizations to stay ahead of the curve in data science, bench science, and advanced AI-driven insights.

To help customers or interested researchers learn more about the power of this partnership to transform data-driven discovery, Dotmatics and Databricks will hold a webinar titled, "Building Breakthroughs: Harnessing Data and AI for Innovation" on Wednesday, December 18 at 12 noon ET. Register here . Michael Sanky, VP of Healthcare & Life Sciences at Databricks will join Kalim Saliba, Chief Product Officer at Dotmatics, who will host this webinar.

About Dotmatics

Dotmatics is a leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making. Its enterprise R&D platform and scientists' favorite applications drive efficiency and accelerate innovation. More than 2 million scientists and 10,000 customers trust Dotmatics to help them create a healthier, cleaner, safer world. Dotmatics is a global team of more than 800 people dedicated to supporting its customers in over 180 countries. Dotmatics has made 14 acquisitions since 2017. The company's principal office is in Boston, with 14 offices and R&D teams located around the world.

Dotmatics is backed by Insight Partners , a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software scaleup companies. Learn more about Dotmatics, its platform, and applications including GraphPad Prism, Geneious, SnapGene, Protein Metrics, and LabArchives at https://www.dotmatics.com .

