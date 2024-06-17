Dotmatics Introduces Enhanced User Interface and Simplified Navigation to its ELN and Data Discovery Platform

New features include Process Capture, Enhanced Biological Sequence Visualization, an Integration Framework, New Table Control, and a new Configuration Management Hub

LONDON, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at its Summit event in London, Dotmatics, a leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making, announced a significant upgrade to its enterprise Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) and Data Discovery Platform, designed to enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and elevate the overall user experience. This latest version, 7.1, offers notable enhancements to the user interface (UI) and navigation, along with powerful new features designed to simplify complex processes and accelerate research and development.

A new navigation and user interface lets users easily navigate between two primary actions: data in (ELN) or data out (Data Discovery browser)

Enhanced User Experience and Interface

The primary focus of the 7.1 release is a significant overhaul of the UI and user experience (UX). After close collaboration with customers, Dotmatics simplified the navigation across and within modules, creating a cleaner and more intuitive experience. The UI refresh greatly simplifies the experience for all users with consistent UX patterns used throughout. As part of the new navigation interface, users can easily navigate between two primary actions: data in ( ELN ) or data out (Data Discovery browser).

The UI updates not only enhance user experience, but enable faster and more efficient work, which leads to increased productivity and a smoother workflow.

"We've listened closely to our users, and Dotmatics ELN and Data Discovery Platform 7.1 gives them a more intuitive and cohesive experience that they are looking for," said Kalim Saliba, chief product officer at Dotmatics. "These improvements are designed to streamline workflows and significantly boost productivity of scientists in the lab."

New Features and Functionality

Version 7.1 introduces a collection of new features and functionality designed to enhance research and development capabilities across various domains:

Formulated Product Research Support

New capabilities to support R&D of formulated products will benefit both Chemicals & Materials and Life Sciences customers. The Process Design capability offers a rich interface for automatically enumerating formulations based on defined process variance, selecting those to test, and tracking experimental outcomes. The introduction of Multi-Experiment Workflows provides a graphical interface to visually connect outputs from experiments to the inputs of other downstream experiments. This provides a visual way to manage and capture the full flow of data within the network, from experiment to experiment.





Integration Framework: Version 7.1 includes an Integration Framework utilizing the industry-leading Apache NiFi tool, enabling powerful connections to external APIs and applications, both within the Dotmatics family and third-party systems. This streamlines communication and data exchange, enhancing interoperability by standardizing API-driven traffic in a robust fashion.





Version 7.1 includes an Integration Framework utilizing the industry-leading Apache NiFi tool, enabling powerful connections to external APIs and applications, both within the Dotmatics family and third-party systems. This streamlines communication and data exchange, enhancing interoperability by standardizing API-driven traffic in a robust fashion. Enhanced Biological Sequence Visualization

Leveraging the visualization library of Dotmatics Geneious, the new sequence visualization capability in Data Discovery aligns with industry-leading biology tools. This provides users with consistent visuals and actions across different stages of their workflows, enhancing the analysis and interpretation of biological data.





Leveraging the visualization library of Dotmatics Geneious, the new sequence visualization capability in Data Discovery aligns with industry-leading biology tools. This provides users with consistent visuals and actions across different stages of their workflows, enhancing the analysis and interpretation of biological data. New Table Control

The new Table Control leverages an industry-leading React component to provide rich, Excel-like functionality for managing and manipulating data. Initially appearing in ELN Canvas forms, this feature will replace legacy grids, marking the first stage of a multi-phase initiative to deliver state-of-the-art table functionality across the platform.





The new Table Control leverages an industry-leading React component to provide rich, Excel-like functionality for managing and manipulating data. Initially appearing in ELN Canvas forms, this feature will replace legacy grids, marking the first stage of a multi-phase initiative to deliver state-of-the-art table functionality across the platform. Configuration Management Hub

The new Configuration Management Hub (CMH) in version 7.1 provides the foundations for comprehensive management and staging of platform configurations. Initially supporting the management of configurations for the new Inventory capability, CMH will be progressively extended in future releases.





The new Configuration Management Hub (CMH) in version 7.1 provides the foundations for comprehensive management and staging of platform configurations. Initially supporting the management of configurations for the new Inventory capability, CMH will be progressively extended in future releases. 7.1 Integrations with Luma

Users will find enhanced integration with Luma Lab Connect, allowing instrument data to be associated with ELN experiments and accessed via Data Discovery queries. The Integration Framework facilitates seamless data exchange via RESTful APIs, with additional interactions planned for future updates.

The enhancements to Dotmatics ELN and Data Discovery Platform 7.1 collectively elevate the user experience, reduce administrative burdens, and decrease the time required to use the platform. Customers will be able to work more efficiently, and make more informed decisions based on comprehensive datasets. Customers can expect 7.1 to be available during the coming weeks.

