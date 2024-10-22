Dotmatics Introduces Luma Antibody & Protein Engineering Solution for End-to-End Antibody Discovery

The first in a series of Dotmatics Luma Multimodal R&D Solutions

Geneious has been seamlessly composed into Luma showcasing cross-therapeutic capabilities within a unified platform

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotmatics®, a leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making, today announced the launch of Dotmatics Luma™ Multimodal R&D Solutions in support of the discovery and development of therapeutics across multiple modalities of biopharmaceutical science. The first solution is the Luma Antibody & Protein Engineering solution, a comprehensive end-to-end solution for streamlining the antibody discovery and development process, with an emphasis on monoclonal and multispecific antibodies.

The Luma Antibody & Protein Engineering Solution and other future multimodal solutions combine the Dotmatics Luma Scientific Intelligence Platform and key Dotmatics scientific tools, thoughtfully composed within Luma. Together, these solutions will offer researchers a multimodal approach to therapeutic discovery supporting CAR-T cell discovery, siRNA, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), CRISPR therapeutics, and vaccine discovery.

"Increasingly our customers are asking for tools that support multiple modalities of therapeutic discovery," said Michael Swartz, Chief Strategy Officer at Dotmatics. "Scientists want to pick the best therapy or combination of therapies to address a particular target by researching and testing across different domains of science – not just one. Dotmatics gives them a scientific intelligence platform that is natively built to support this."

These multimodal Luma solutions will leverage capabilities from Dotmatics' best-in-class scientific software products including Geneious®, GraphPad® Prism, OMIQ®, Protein Metrics Byos®, and FCS Express®, composed to work together harmoniously within Luma, enhancing overall functionality without friction. This approach allows researchers to use familiar tools while eliminating data and process silos, creating a more cohesive and collaborative environment.

Introducing Geneious Luma

The first of these scientific products seamlessly composed within Luma and being introduced today is Geneious Luma. With Geneious Luma, researchers will have access to analyze and visualize DNA, RNA, and protein sequences from Geneious Prime, and the antibody discovery and screening capabilities of Geneious Biologics.

Geneious Luma, and the other future Dotmatics scientific products composed within Luma, will each come pre-configured to work seamlessly within Luma, while allowing IT and scientists to compose their own sequence of sophisticated low-code actions, eliminating the need for lengthy customization or complex integrations. As a result, researchers can benefit from the end-to-end solution immediately. In addition, these products will be available to license together with the Luma platform and will include out-of-the-box Luma applications to fill critical gaps in the end-to-end workflow, including:

Multimodal Registration: Versioned, entity-specific, and extensible registration models driven by linked ontologies allow for the highest levels of scientific depth and precision. Luma links these models to how scientists naturally work, so registration happens automatically and asynchronously, along with the tracking and storage of experimental and product-related information throughout the research and development process. When test results indicate a synthesized molecule does not match the design, Luma can modify the linked registered entity without losing lineage or context of the original.

The Luma Antibody & Protein Engineering Solution

By composing Geneious Luma and other scientific products within Luma, Dotmatics can offer researchers with a new solution for addressing the complexities of antibody and protein engineering.

"The Luma Antibody & Protein Engineering solution addresses long-standing gaps in the antibody discovery workflow by providing an end-to-end process that seamlessly composes many of scientists' favorite tools directly into Luma," said Kalim Sailba, Chief Product Officer at Dotmatics. "Researchers can now streamline workflows from planning and in-silico design to wet lab production, validation, and data analysis, all within a unified AI-native platform."

The following products, composed within Luma, will support the Luma Antibody & Protein Engineering solution:

Geneious Luma: Enables researchers to use the advanced bioinformatics, molecular biology, and antibody discovery capabilities of Geneious Prime ® and Geneious Biologics ® to annotate and filter sequences and to design constructs. Then, seamlessly working together with Luma, researchers can execute their cloning, expression, and purification tasks using Luma's Adaptive Workflow capabilities.



Customers will also have access to BioGlyph ® , following Dotmatics' recent investment , enabling the design and generation of multispecific antibody formats and the execution of predictive machine learning models to score potential multispecific antibodies, allowing researchers to explore all combinations of multispecific formats and proceed with only those that are most promising.





Enables researchers to use the advanced bioinformatics, molecular biology, and antibody discovery capabilities of Geneious Prime and Geneious Biologics to annotate and filter sequences and to design constructs. Then, seamlessly working together with Luma, researchers can execute their cloning, expression, and purification tasks using Luma's Adaptive Workflow capabilities. Customers will also have access to BioGlyph , following Dotmatics' , enabling the design and generation of multispecific antibody formats and the execution of predictive machine learning models to score potential multispecific antibodies, allowing researchers to explore all combinations of multispecific formats and proceed with only those that are most promising. Prism Luma: Leverage GraphPad Prism, the industry-leading data analysis software, for antibody assay development and screening. This product includes native normalization and pre-processing of results prior to analysis in Prism (mitigating the need to use Excel) and contextual linking between assay results, registered materials, and experimental context.

Leverage GraphPad Prism, the industry-leading data analysis software, for antibody assay development and screening. This product includes native normalization and pre-processing of results prior to analysis in Prism (mitigating the need to use Excel) and contextual linking between assay results, registered materials, and experimental context. Byos & Byosphere Luma: Use Protein Metrics Byos, a comprehensive software for streamlining protein characterization, to characterize protein structures and behaviors for higher fidelity, then feed these characterizations back into predictive machine learning models to drive the next round of synthesis. Also leverage Protein Metrics Byosphere enterprise platform to combine biotherapeutic mass spec data, analysis, and reporting and to curate, interrogate, and share information gained in the analytical lab from Byos.

Use Protein Metrics Byos, a comprehensive software for streamlining protein characterization, to characterize protein structures and behaviors for higher fidelity, then feed these characterizations back into predictive machine learning models to drive the next round of synthesis. Also leverage Protein Metrics Byosphere enterprise platform to combine biotherapeutic mass spec data, analysis, and reporting and to curate, interrogate, and share information gained in the analytical lab from Byos. Luma Lab Connect: Automate data ingestion from lab instruments including flow cytometry, liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and other data sources. Lab Connect auto-associates instrument results with the correct workflow steps, materials, and endpoint data, mitigating a common manual pain point of SDMS and LIMS systems today.

from lab instruments including flow cytometry, liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and other data sources. Lab Connect auto-associates instrument results with the correct workflow steps, materials, and endpoint data, mitigating a common manual pain point of SDMS and LIMS systems today. Flow Luma: Use OMIQ, the modern flow cytometry solution, to evaluate the molecular properties of antibody candidates, the cells that produce them, and phenotype their therapeutic outcomes.

Expanding Beyond Biopharma

The future use of Dotmatics Luma extends beyond biopharma and drug discovery into broader scientific domains, like material science and chemistry, industrial biotech, and agritech. Every solution built on the Luma platform ensures a unified user experience and seamless work and data flows, helping organizations achieve scientific breakthroughs faster and with greater accuracy. By delivering a cohesive and scalable platform, Dotmatics aims to support researchers across multiple industries, fostering innovation and collaboration.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are intended to outline our general product strategy. It is intended for informational purposes only and speaks only as of the date the statements are first published. It is not a commitment to deliver any functionality and should not be relied upon for making purchase decisions. You should not put any contractual reliance on these statements. The development, release, and timing of any products or capabilities remains at the sole discretion of Dotmatics.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is provided in relation to the fairness, accuracy, correctness, completeness or reliability of the information, opinions or conclusions expressed herein. Only those representations or warranties that are made in or pursuant to one or more definitive agreements involving the parties will have any legal effect.

About Dotmatics

Dotmatics is a leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making. Its enterprise R&D platform and scientists' favorite applications drive efficiency and accelerate innovation. More than 2 million scientists and 10,000 customers trust Dotmatics to help them create a healthier, cleaner, safer world. Dotmatics is a global team of more than 800 people dedicated to supporting its customers in over 180 countries. Dotmatics has made 14 acquisitions since 2017. The company's principal office is in Boston, with 14 offices and R&D teams located around the world.

Dotmatics is backed by Insight Partners , a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software scaleup companies. Learn more about Dotmatics, its platform, and applications including GraphPad Prism, Geneious, SnapGene, Protein Metrics, and LabArchives at https://www.dotmatics.com .

