Dotmatics Introduces SnapGene 7.0 For Planning, Visualizing, and Documenting Molecular Biology Procedures

Offers an improved look and feel, easier search and navigation capabilities, and powerful features to streamline data management

BOSTON, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotmatics , a leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making, today announced the release of SnapGene 7.0 , a leading software solution for planning, visualizing, and documenting everyday molecular biology procedures. In version 7.0, SnapGene is introducing an updated look and feel, along with a series of new features that elevate the user experience and streamline data management for researchers worldwide. Learn more at: https://go.snapgene.com/whats-new.

Screenshot of SnapGene 7.0 showing a new interface and tabbing system

In SnapGene 7.0, users will enjoy an intuitive tabbed interface for easy navigation between documents and the ability to pop out separate windows for convenient comparisons. The enhanced folder panel improves file and folder management, giving researchers the freedom to designate any folder on their file system as a project. Subfolders and files can now be viewed directly within the collapsible folder panel, enabling efficient organization and quick access to all supported file types.

"In this release, we take a significant leap forward in data management capabilities and user experience," said Brett Ammundsen, president of bioinformatics at Dotmatics. "We are committed to continuing to focus on enhancements to usability, visualizations, and expanding the capabilities of cloning and molecular biology techniques, all while integrating SnapGene and our other scientific applications with the Dotmatics platform."

Additional features now available in SnapGene 7.0 include:

File Search: Users will now have more innovative file search functionality allowing them to easily locate specific files within a project using attributes such as name, type, sequence content, and feature annotations. The flexible, modern interface of the file search tool ensures a seamless experience and empowers users to swiftly find the data they need.

Users will now have more innovative file search functionality allowing them to easily locate specific files within a project using attributes such as name, type, sequence content, and feature annotations. The flexible, modern interface of the file search tool ensures a seamless experience and empowers users to swiftly find the data they need. Primer Annotations: New primer insertion annotations have been added, enriching the Add/Edit Primer dialog with the ability to visualize insertions such as enzymes, codon, or short peptide sequences added to primers. Additionally, regions of interest, including Golden Gate restriction sites, Gateway cloning attB sites, and directional TOPO motifs, are now automatically annotated for primers designed by the software.

New primer insertion annotations have been added, enriching the Add/Edit Primer dialog with the ability to visualize insertions such as enzymes, codon, or short peptide sequences added to primers. Additionally, regions of interest, including Golden Gate restriction sites, Gateway cloning attB sites, and directional TOPO motifs, are now automatically annotated for primers designed by the software. Preview Detected Features for New Sequences: A new file pane boasts an enhanced sequence map, providing researchers with a preview of detected features within their sequence. Users can conveniently select which annotations to include, ensuring clarity and precision in their analysis and presentation of data.

A new file pane boasts an enhanced sequence map, providing researchers with a preview of detected features within their sequence. Users can conveniently select which annotations to include, ensuring clarity and precision in their analysis and presentation of data. Get Started Pane: To expedite the research process, users will now find a "Get Started" pane, offering quick access to recent files and folders. Additional helpful resources have been added including links to short video tutorials, user guide articles, and the recently launched SnapGene Academy, empowering users to maximize their productivity and leverage the software's full potential.

SnapGene 7.0 is now available for upgrade or purchase through the website www.snapgene.com or by emailing [email protected] for a quote. For existing customers with an active subscription, the upgrade is complimentary.

About SnapGene

SnapGene is a Dotmatics company, and is a leading molecular cloning tool across the bioinformatics industry. SnapGene is the easiest way to plan, visualize and document your everyday molecular cloning procedures. That's why scientists at leading institutions and companies around the globe depend on SnapGene every day. With a development team based in North America, Europe and Australasia, SnapGene is a global product committed to helping scientists achieve their goals. Visit www.snapgene.com/about for more information.

About Dotmatics

Dotmatics is a leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making. Its enterprise R&D platform and scientists' favorite applications drive efficiency and accelerate innovation. More than 2 million scientists and 10,000 customers trust Dotmatics to help them create a healthier, cleaner, safer world. Dotmatics is a global team of more than 800 people dedicated to supporting its customers in over 180 countries. The company's principal office is in Boston, with 14 offices and R&D teams located around the world.

Dotmatics is backed by Insight Partners , a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software scaleup companies. Learn more about Dotmatics, its platform, and applications including GraphPad Prism, Geneious, SnapGene, Protein Metrics, and LabArchives at https://www.dotmatics.com .

SOURCE Dotmatics Inc