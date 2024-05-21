Dotmatics Launches Geneious Cloud Workspace and Geneious Prime 2024 to Help Researchers Address Data Complexities in Bioinformatics

BOSTON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotmatics, a leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making, today announced the release of Geneious Cloud Workspace and Geneious Prime 2024 to give researchers more efficiency in addressing the complexities in genomic data analysis and research.

Geneious Cloud is designed to significantly improve the collaboration, data management, integration, and data portability capabilities for Geneious Prime customers through an integration of the desktop application with a cloud-based platform.

The cloud-based platform will provide scientists with an off-the-shelf solution for collaborating across workstations and ensures teams have a unified view of their collective research data. The result is reduced overhead and fewer barriers commonly associated with IT management. It also means increased efficiency through more streamlined interactions and decreased waste through better transparency and data quality.

"Catalyzing scientific progress requires more than just innovation; it demands a deep understanding of researchers' needs and a commitment to empowering their endeavors," said Brett Ammundsen, president of Bioinformatics at Dotmatics. "The combination of Geneious Cloud Workspace and Geneious Prime 2024 empowers scientists with a harmonized approach to ingesting, extracting, structuring, accessing and integrating FAIR data, while also reducing the burden on our customers' IT resources."

Biological researchers face many pressing challenges, including adapting to multimodal, distributed working methods, managing the exponential growth in data volume and complexity, handling IT overhead, and integrating various systems and workflows. Advances in sequencing, molecular cloning, and synthesis technologies have led to increasingly high-throughput research pipelines, necessitating sophisticated systems to manage this ever-increasing complexity.

Geneious Cloud Workspace emerges as a solution to these challenges by providing scalable storage, enhanced collaboration, and efficient data management capabilities. By offering secure and accessible storage solutions with the ability to handle diverse data types and formats, Geneious Cloud Workspace provides seamless data sharing among researchers across institutions and geographic locations, thereby fostering collaboration and accelerating scientific discoveries.

It streamlines research workflows by seamlessly integrating project and data management capabilities with the comprehensive suite of tools offered by Geneious Prime. Through the Workflow system provided by Geneious Prime, scientists can further optimize by creating automated processes that can act as standard operating procedures and be shared via the cloud.

Complementing the launch of Geneious Cloud Workspace is the introduction of Geneious Prime 2024, equipped with helpful features such as the Cloning Validation tool and the Map to References algorithm advisor. These additions further enhance researchers' ability to navigate complex genomic analyses with precision and speed, driving scientific progress and innovation.

For more information about Geneious Cloud Workspace and Geneious Prime 2024, visit https://www.geneious.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements that are intended to outline our general product strategy. It is intended for informational purposes only and speaks only as of the date the statements are first published. It is not a commitment to deliver any functionality and should not be relied upon for making purchase decisions. You should not put any contractual reliance on these statements. The development, release, and timing of any products or capabilities remains at the sole discretion of Dotmatics.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is provided in relation to the fairness, accuracy, correctness, completeness or reliability of the information, opinions or conclusions expressed herein. Only those representations or warranties that are made in or pursuant to one or more definitive agreements involving the parties will have any legal effect.

About Dotmatics

Dotmatics is a leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making. Its enterprise R&D platform and scientists' favorite applications drive efficiency and accelerate innovation. More than 2 million scientists and 10,000 customers trust Dotmatics to help them create a healthier, cleaner, safer world. Dotmatics is a global team of more than 800 people dedicated to supporting its customers in over 180 countries. The company's principal office is in Boston, with 14 offices and R&D teams located around the world.

Dotmatics is backed by Insight Partners, a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software scaleup companies. Learn more about Dotmatics, the Luma Platform, and scientific applications including GraphPad Prism, Geneious, SnapGene, Protein Metrics, and LabArchives at https://www.dotmatics.com.

