DOTT PUBLISHES Q1 2026 FINANCIAL REPORT

AMSTERDAM, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Q1 2026 DMC more than doubled YoY as vehicle economics continued to improve

DMC growth and HQ cost savings drove €6 million EBITDA improvement YoY

Deployment of 45,000 new vehicles substantially completed in May

€10 million RCF secured, adding flexibility and completing planned capital structure

Earnings expectations for FY 2026 of €30-40 million Adjusted EBITDA reaffirmed















Q1

2026

Q1

2025 Avg. Fleet Available K 124

148 Rides K 12,302

13,592 Rides per Vehicle per Day (RpAV) # 1.10

1.02 Net Revenue per Vehicle per Day (NRVD) € 2.55

2.27









Net Revenue €M 28.4

30.2 Net Revenue Growth YoY % % -6 %



Direct Market Contribution €M 5.0

2.3 DMC Margin % % 18 %

8 % Adjusted EBITDA €M (4.0)

(8.8) Adjusted EBITDA Margin % % -14 %

-29 % EBITDA €M (5.3)

(11.1) EBITDA Margin % % -19 %

-37 %

Q1 2026

Net Revenue of €28.4 million, +1% YoY on a like-for-like basis (excluding market exits)

Stronger vehicle economics, with RpAV +8% and NRVD +12% YoY

DMC margin improved +10ppts to 18% supported by lower fixed operational cost

HQ restructuring complete; costs reduced -19% YoY to €9 million

Adjusted EBITDA improved by €4.8 million YoY (+15ppts margin improvement)

EBITDA improved by €5.8 million YoY (+18ppts margin)

Net Interest Bearing Debt €65.6 million, including €16.3 million Cash & Cash Equivalents

Maxim Romain, CEO of Dott, commented:

"Dott continued to strengthen its position in Q1 2026. The micromobility market is maturing around a handful of well-established operators and longer city license durations, providing longer-term predictability. With our cost base and operating model now on a firm footing, our priority is demand-led growth. The new 45,000-vehicle fleet deployed in April is already lifting usage, and alongside our strategic Wolt+ partnership and new 'Moving us Closer' brand purpose, we are focused on attracting more riders to Dott and creating a delightful experience for them. This is the foundation for profitable growth ahead."

Raoul Gatzen, Group CFO of Dott, added:

"We are satisfied with our continued progress in Q1, with Adjusted EBITDA improving €4.8 million year-on-year and DMC more than doubling. The structural work on unprofitable city exits, our cost base, operating model, and lean HQ is clearly coming through, with savings annualising as expected. With these foundations in place and the new fleet deploying, we are well positioned to leverage our P&L as we scale. We reaffirm our FY 2026 Adjusted EBITDA expectation of €30–40 million"

Contacts

Investor Relations



: Chris Hadfield

Jacopo Dominione

[email protected] Media Relations:



Matthieu Faure

[email protected]

About Dott

Dott is the European champion of shared micromobility. Created through the merger of operators TIER and Dott in March 2024, the company decided to move forward under the name of Dott and integrated all vehicles into the Dott app. With the mission of moving us closer, the team is led by CEO Maxim Romain and Executive Chairman of the Board Henri Moissinac. Dott facilitates sustainable travel, reduces congestion and pollution in cities, and decreases reliance on cars. With more than 200,000 shared vehicles in more than 400 cities across 20 countries in Europe and the Middle East, the 12 million users have generated 500 million rides so far. For more information, visit www.ridedott.com

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2984765/Dott_Q1_2026_Financial_Report_FINAL_UPLOADED.pdf

SOURCE Dott