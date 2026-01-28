DOUBLE CLEANSE? CANCELLED. BEYOND CLEAN MELT-IT-ALL CLEANSING BALM

Meet Wonderskin's debut beauty balm formulated to help protect your skin barrier and melt long–wear makeup in seconds.

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

INTRODUCING THE FUTURE OF CLEANSING

Beyond Clean Melt-it-All Cleansing Balm

If a brand built on viral, transfer-proof, won't-budge makeup launches a cleanser, it has one job – to remove everything fast.

Wonderskin, creators of the award-winning Wonder Blading All-Day Lip Stain and the new Hyper Bond Serum Foundation, introduces Beyond Clean Melt-it-All Cleansing Balm, a hybrid cleanser and makeup remover engineered to actively care for the skin barrier while dissolving even the most longwear formulas in one quick step.

This is cleansing, Wonderskin style; effective, efficient, and innovation you've been waiting for……

"For Wonderskin, entering skincare had to start with something truly exceptional that our community would immediately trust. We're known for long–wear and multi-functional makeup innovations that are skin–loving and comfortable to wear, so we approached cleansing with the same philosophy. Instead of adding steps, we wanted to simplify them.

For the past two years, our team has collaborated with leading Korean chemists to create a truly superior, single–step cleansing balm - one that effortlessly melts away even the longest–wear makeup, along with SPF, excess sebum, pollution, and daily buildup. The result is a melt–it–all cleansing experience that deeply cleanses and protects the skin barrier in one hygienic, effortless step – no double cleanse required. We paired this formula with an innovative grinding jar that twists to dispense fresh, easy–to–apply ribbons of balm, delivering a precise dose with every use.

We're excited to introduce a new cleansing experience – reimagined the WONDERSKIN way."

– Marina Kalenchyts, co-founder, Wonderskin

THE PROMISE:

Melts it ALL. Cleanses in ONE QUICK STEP.

No double cleanse. No skin barrier-stripping or tightening. No oily residue left behind.

No leftover mascara. No foundation lodged in pores.

Apply, emulsify, rinse. Three simple steps to thoroughly cleansed, healthy skin.

SLS-free, mineral-oil-free and PEG-free, with Centella Asiatica and Probiotics to keep skin cool, calm and comfortable.

THE PRODUCT:

The only cleanser you need.

No need to double cleanse again. Beyond Clean Melt-it-All Cleansing Balm effortlessly removes longwear makeup, SPF, sebum, sweat, pollution, dust and urban grime while protecting the skin barrier and providing hydration.

Perfect for cleansing balm aficionados who want to simplify and speed up their routine. It's the ultimate 'lazy-girl' effective, deep cleanse which delivers serious skincare results.

THE PHYTO-LIPID MATRIX INCLUDES:

Chamomile Oil soothes irritation, Olive Oil boasts antioxidant benefits, Sweet Almond Oil helps to soften dead skin cells, Grapeseed Oil acts as antioxidant shield, Jojoba Seed Oil dissolves stubborn oils, Macadamia Seed Oil boasts deep-cleansing properties, Ylang Ylang Flower Oil smoothes and softens, Tea Tree Oil helps purify and balance and Shea Butter deeply cleanses and nourishes.

THE RESULTS:

No other cleanser needed – 100% agree

Skin feels hydrated, nourished and soft – 96.67% agree

Skin has a healthy-looking radiance – 100% agree

Superior to any other cleanser used – 93.33% agree

No tight or stripped feeling – 96.67% agree

Removes longwear, transfer-proof foundation – 100% agree

Works fast – 100% agree

HOW TO USE:

Twist the container for your preferred amount. You choose depending on what your skin needs. We recommend one full twist in the morning for a quick AM refresh, and two full twists at night to remove long wear makeup, SPF, pollution and daily dirt.

Massage onto dry skin, eyes, lips, and face.

Let the balm melt onto the skin to break down oils.

Add a splash of warm water and continue to massage to transform into a silky milk.

Rinse fully with warm water and pat skin dry before your next skincare steps.

Beyond Clean Melt-it-All Cleansing Balm

50ml $33

Free from Silicones, Mineral Oils, Ethanol, Phenoxyethanol, SLES, SLS, PEGS.

Suitable for all skin types

Vegan, Cruelty-free, Leaping Bunny Certified

wonderskin.com

@wonderskin #wonderyou

Media Contact

5WPR

[email protected]

SOURCE Wonderskin