Double Cruise Credits for Captain’s Circle Guests with Princess Cruises’ New Loyalty Accelerator Program

Program Fast Tracks Loyalty Tier Advancement for Guests Sailing

with Princess Plus/Premier Packages

between August 1 and December 1, 2024

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone loves to move up the ranks in travel loyalty programs for better rewards, and Princess Cruises today announced a new Captain's Circle Loyalty Accelerator program that offers guests double the cruise credits with the purchase of the inclusive Princess Plus and Premier Packages.

Princess guests sailing with a Princess Plus or Premier Package on voyages embarking between August 1 and December 1, 2024 will receive double the cruise credits to fast track them closer to their next loyalty tier.

"Princess Premier and Princess Plus are the best way to experience Princess and offer the best value in the vacation business," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. "The Loyalty Accelerator Program gives our most valued guests even more reasons to sail with our industry-leading bundles."

The Captain's Circle program features four levels:

Gold : After the first cruise and includes early booking offers, members-only onboard event and access to the onboard Circle Host.

: After the first cruise and includes early booking offers, members-only onboard event and access to the onboard Circle Host. Ruby : With three cruises or 30 cruise days, everything in Gold plus exclusive access to the Captain's Circle help desk, and Princess Platinum Vacation Protection upgrade.

: With three cruises or 30 cruise days, everything in Gold plus exclusive access to the Captain's Circle help desk, and Princess Platinum Vacation Protection upgrade. Platinum : With five cruises or 50 cruise days, everything in Ruby plus 50% off MedallionNet Packages, 10% off Lotus Spa treatments, and access to Platinum and Elite Lounge.

: With five cruises or 50 cruise days, everything in Ruby plus 50% off MedallionNet Packages, 10% off Lotus Spa treatments, and access to Platinum and Elite Lounge. Elite: With 15 cruises or 150 cruise days, everything in Platinum plus 10% off at the Shops of Princess, 10% off shore excursions, priority boarding for ship-to-shore tender service, stateroom mini-bar setup, Grapevine Wine Tasting event, complimentary canapes on formal nights, afternoon tea in stateroom, laundry and shoe polish services, and priority disembarkation.

Guests booking Princess Plus or Princess Premier add popular amenities like WiFi, beverages, specialty dining, desserts, fitness classes, crew gratuities and more at an even greater savings of up 65% when the inclusive package amenities are purchased separately.

More details on this exclusive Loyalty Accelerator limited-time offer can be found here: https://www.princess.com/en-us/cruise-deals-promotions/double-the-love.

No matter the cruise, Princess delivers a premium vacation with the line's award-winning, signature Princess MedallionClass experience which offers unparalleled service and personalization. All 16 ships in the Princess fleet offer well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

