Double-Digit Growth In Ethernet Switching Market Driven By Data Center As Well As Campus Deployments, According To Dell'Oro Group

"In line with our expectations, we saw a recovery in the Campus Switching market after the softness witnessed during last quarter," said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Director at Dell'Oro Group. "Growth was broad-based across all regions and was driven by a refresh cycle led by Cisco's Catalyst 9k family, demand for WLAN AP aggregation as well as new use cases for wired connectivity," continued Boujelbene.

The 1Q18 Ethernet Switch – Layer 2+3 Quarterly Report discusses other key-takeaways about the market, including:

Ongoing switch refresh cycle despite delays in 802.11ax WLAN Access Points (APs) deployments

Strong initial ramp for Cisco Catalyst 9K and Intent-based networking

Increased traction for Cisco in China

Improved performance for HPE in North America and Europe

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Ethernet Switch – Layer 2+3 Quarterly Report offers a complete overview of the Ethernet Switch industry with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and port/unit shipments (100 Mbps, 1000 Mbps, 2.5, 5.0, 10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200, and 400 Gbps) for Layers 2+3 (both managed and unmanaged). To purchase this report, please contact Daisy Kwok at +1.650.622.9400 x227 or email Daisy@DellOro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

