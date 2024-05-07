Double Good Kids Foundation Presents the 2nd Annual Double Good Days

Registration is open to attend a day of inclusive activities and adventures at the Kohl Children's Museum

CHICAGO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Double the fun for everyone at the second annual Double Good Days on Sunday, June 9. Registration is officially open for the free-to-attend event, which provides children with special needs and their families access to engaging, all-ability activities, and unforgettable memories. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kohl Children's Museum and is hosted annually by the Double Good Kids Foundation , a non-profit organization dedicated to tilting the playing field and bringing joy to children with special needs.

This year's Double Good Days promises an opportunity for every child to experience the thrill of discovery and the joy of play. In addition to activities at the Museum, the event features partners like Gigi's Playhouse, Science Olympiad, Sloomoo Institute, Cheer Extreme Allstars and more. From thrilling adaptive sports, to getting up close and personal with gentle therapy animals, diving into creative art workshops, and exploring hands-on exhibits bursting with wonder - there's something for every child to love and enjoy.

"Double Good Days isn't just an event, it's a playground of possibility where every child, regardless of ability, can experience moments of pure joy," said Tim Heitmann, co-founder of the Double Good Kids Foundation.

The Double Good Kids Foundation was founded in 2017 as an extension of Double Good's mission, reaching an underrepresented segment of America's youth and bringing them joy through fun-filled, interactive, sensory experiences. All popcorn purchases made through Double Good's website send a 50% donation to the Foundation, creating opportunities for events like Double Good Days.

