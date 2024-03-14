Double Good Popcorn Unveils New Ranch Flavor in Celebration of National Popcorn Lover's Day

Home on The Ranch gives another reason to support fundraisers

CHICAGO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Double Good, a popcorn-based fundraising company that is dedicated to raising joy for America's youth, is thrilled to announce the launch of its first new flavor in recent years. The zesty and savory Home on the Ranch flavor debuts on April 2 and is the perfect treat for popcorn enthusiasts, flavor aficionados and ranch lovers alike.

Crafted with high-quality ingredients and a tangy blend of buttermilk, garlic and herbs, Home on the Ranch promises to delight taste buds and satisfy cravings, offering a delectable twist to the classic popcorn experience. Photos of the new flavor can be found here .

"We're thrilled to celebrate and share our love of popcorn with others as we introduce the new flavor," said Laura Luckman Kelber, Chief Experience Officer at Double Good Popcorn. "Home on the Ranch is another example of our commitment to innovation and delivering the highest quality, most flavorful popcorn to our fundraisers and their supporters. It's delivering joy in a bag."

The brand shares the launch of the new flavor today with National Popcorn Lover's Day to acknowledge our fellow popcorn lovers and add to the celebration of the day.

"It was a team effort to bring the taste of Ranch to life, and we genuinely cannot wait for people to experience this delicious new flavor," said Mary Hess, Director of Brand Technical at Double Good.

Following its debut, Home on the Ranch will be available for purchase through both active fundraisers and Double Good's website. When a purchase is made through individual fundraisers, each seller will earn 50% of the funds raised toward their cause. Purchases made through doublegood.com distribute a 50% donation to the Double Good Kids Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to doubling down on Double Good's mission of raising joy for America's youth by hosting events tailored to benefit children with diverse learning needs.

About Double Good

Double Good is a product-based fundraising company that is dedicated to raising joy for America's youth. Through the sale of delectable, made-to-order popcorn, Double Good simplifies fundraising with a user-friendly mobile app, enabling organizers and young people to raise more funds without handling any product inventory. When customers purchase one of Double Good's unique and tasty flavors through a specific fundraiser, that cause receives 50% of every dollar sold. When customers purchase popcorn directly from Double Good's website, 50% of the sales support the Double Good Kids Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to providing equitable experiences for children with special needs.

