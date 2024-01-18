DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF to Change Ticker Symbol to DCRE

News provided by

DoubleLine

18 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Feb. 1, 2024, the ticker symbol of the actively managed DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF, which trades on the NYSE Arca exchange, will change to DCRE from DCMB.

The objective of the DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (the "Fund" or "Commercial Real Estate ETF") is to seek current income and capital preservation. As a secondary objective, the Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests in senior commercial real estate debt through investment grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and employs active management through security selection across commercial real estate (CRE) property types and subsectors while maintaining a low level of interest rate risk. The investment universe includes high-quality CRE debt across Agency CMBS, non-Agency CMBS and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations (CRE CLOs). DoubleLine's experienced, long-tenured CRE specialists are responsible for security selection within their sector based on in-depth, fundamental research and granular property-level analysis.

Portfolio managers of the Commercial Real Estate ETF are Morris Chen, who heads DoubleLine's Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities and Commercial Real Estate Debt team; Mark Cho, Portfolio Manager responsible for the team's CMBS credit platform; and Robert Stanbrook, Portfolio Manager responsible for the team's CRE loan platform as well as its investments in CRE CLOs.

The CMBS and CRE Debt team expects to invest the Commercial Real Estate ETF primarily in instruments rated AAA to A- by S&P, at the time of purchase, or the equivalent by any other nationally recognized statistical rating organization.

Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers seek to construct an investment portfolio with a dollar-weighted average effective duration of three years or less.

About DoubleLine

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP, adviser to the Commercial Real Estate ETF, is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (813) 791-7333 or by email at [email protected]. Media can reach DoubleLine by email at [email protected]. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company, and may be obtained by calling (855) 937-0772, or visiting www.doubleline.com. Read them carefully before investing.

Risk Disclosure

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Equities may decline in value due to both real and perceived general market, economic and industry conditions.

ETF investments involve additional risks such as the market price trading at a discount to its net asset value, an active secondary trading market may not develop or be maintained, or trading may be halted by the exchange in which they trade, which may impact a fund's ability to sell its shares.

Investments in debt securities change in value because of changes in interest rates. The value of an instrument with a longer duration (whether positive or negative) will be more sensitive to changes in interest rates than a similar instrument with a shorter duration. There is the risk that the Fund may be unable to sell a portfolio investment at a desirable time or at the value the Fund has placed on the investment. Illiquidity may be the result of, for example, low trading volume, lack of a market maker, or contractual or legal restrictions that limit or prevent the Fund from selling securities or closing derivative positions. There is risk that borrowers may default on their mortgage obligations or the guarantees underlying the mortgage-backed securities will default or otherwise fail and that, during periods of falling interest rates, mortgage-backed securities will be called or prepaid, which may result in the Fund having to reinvest proceeds in other investments at a lower interest rate.  Derivatives involve special risks including correlation, counterparty, liquidity, operational, accounting and tax risks.  These risks, in certain cases, may be greater than the risks presented by more traditional investments.

The Fund is a "non-diversified" investment company and therefore may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a limited number of issuers than funds that are  "diversified." Accordingly, the Fund is more susceptible to risks associated with a single economic political or regulatory occurrence than a diversified fund might be.

DoubleLine ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Distributors, LLC. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

SOURCE DoubleLine

Also from this source

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Declares January 2024 Distribution

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Declares January 2024 Distribution

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (the "Fund"), which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DSL, this week declared a distribution ...
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Declares January 2024 Distribution

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Declares January 2024 Distribution

The DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the "Fund"), which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DLY, has declared a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.