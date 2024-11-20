DoubleTree by Hilton Greensboro Airport Celebrates Grand Reopening with Ribbon-Cutting Event After Extensive Renovations

News provided by

Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.

Nov 20, 2024, 14:08 ET

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DoubleTree by Hilton Greensboro Airport successfully held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony, celebrating the completion of extensive renovations to the property. The event welcomed local dignitaries, business leaders, members of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Visit Greensboro, and members of the community to experience the revitalized spaces. The hotel is managed by Commonwealth Hotels, a Covington, Kentucky-based hotel management company, and owned by SMP Greensboro LLC which is a part of the Scale My Portfolio group which partners with retail investors to buy Commercial real estate assets such as hotels and Apartment communities around the country.

Official Ribbon Cutting
Located just minutes from Piedmont Triad International Airport, DoubleTree by Hilton Greensboro Airport has served as a prominent hospitality venue in Greensboro. The newly updated property now combines DoubleTree brand's signature comfort with modern design and enhanced amenities, meeting the needs of today's travelers.

Renovations included newly designed guestrooms, modernized lobby and public spaces, refreshed dining options, and enhanced meeting and event spaces.

Guests at the event had the opportunity to tour the renovated spaces, meet with the hotel's management team, and enjoy light refreshments. A memorable photograph was taken as local leaders and hotel representatives participated in the ceremonial ribbon cutting.

"We are thrilled to welcome guests to see our transformed property and experience our commitment to excellence firsthand," said Jennifer Porter, president of Commonwealth Hotels. "These renovations reflect our dedication to providing the highest quality of service and comfort to all who stay with us."

With these renovations, DoubleTree by Hilton Greensboro Airport remains a top choice for travelers to Greensboro, offering all the signature touches of the brand, including its iconic warm chocolate chip cookie at check-in.

For more information about the DoubleTree by Hilton Greensboro Airport or to book your stay, please visit  DoubleTree by Hilton Greensboro Airport or call 336-668-0421.

About Commonwealth Hotels

Commonwealth Hotels was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results.  The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full-service and select-service hotels. Additional information may be found at commonwealthhotels.com 

About Scale My Portfolio

Scale My Portfolio has been involved in over $400mm of Commercial Real Estate transactions across 16 properties over the past 10+ years. The company has over 650 investors who it partners with to invest in assets such as hotels and apartment communities and it offers investors above average returns for investing passively in these assets. Additional Information can be found at www.ScaleMyPortfolio.com 

Contact
Barbara E. Willen
Commonwealth Hotels, LLC
[email protected]
859.392-2254

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.

