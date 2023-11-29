Doug VanTassell of Paragon Energy Solutions Featured in CEO Magazine

News provided by

Paragon Energy Solutions, LLC

29 Nov, 2023, 09:22 ET

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doug VanTassell, President and CEO of Paragon Energy Solutions, is featured in the recent issue of CEO Magazine.

In the article Collaboration & Innovation: The Driving Forces of Paragon Energy Solutions' Success, VanTassell explains his unique vision for Paragon within the nuclear industry. As a leading supplier of safety-related nuclear products and components, Paragon's focus is to extend the life of the current nuclear operating fleet and bring the next generation of nuclear reactors online.

Continue Reading
Doug VanTassell, President and CEO of Paragon Energy Solutions
Doug VanTassell, President and CEO of Paragon Energy Solutions

"Paragon is recognized as a truly innovative partner by nuclear stakeholders," VanTassell explains. "Over the past decade, Paragon has brought the most advanced solutions to the nuclear industry, investing in our people and key acquisitions, and is working to support the operating fleet so it remains sustainable and continues running for up to 80 years."

Paragon is working to develop sustainable technologies and solutions to address challenges such as obsolescence and parts supply, and the team extends the life of facilities through breakthrough repair, reverse engineering, and commercial-grade dedication. As well, the company is collaborating with Energy Northwest and others in the field to develop new technologies, including advanced reactors, that will benefit the operating reactors worldwide.

Critical safety instrumentation systems are another focus in the nuclear industry, and Paragon is a leading innovator in this area with its innovative Highly Integrated Protection System (HIPS) platform. The company has developed the new Platform Digital Reactor Protection System with NuScale, and a next-generation Neutron Monitoring system that is robust and cyber secure. "This technology is critical to the success of the small modular reactors (SMRs), which are exciting new technological innovations that make the future of nuclear power especially bright," shared VanTassell.

VanTassell summarized Paragon's vision and position within the industry by stating that the company "is truly looking to solve the industry's most pressing challenges for both existing plants and the next generation reactors."

About Paragon Energy Solutions
For more than 30 years, Paragon has provided an unmatched level of commitment to tackling the nuclear industry's most difficult challenges. Dedicated to quality, safety, reliability, and carbon-free energy, the company delivers premium products to nuclear energy facilities with proven reductions in direct costs, parts inventory, improved process efficiency, and obsolescence solutions. www.paragones.com or (817) 284-0077. Follow Paragon on YouTube, LinkedIn or Twitter.

SOURCE Paragon Energy Solutions, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.