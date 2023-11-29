Doug VanTassell of Paragon Energy Solutions Featured in CEO Magazine

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doug VanTassell, President and CEO of Paragon Energy Solutions, is featured in the recent issue of CEO Magazine.

In the article Collaboration & Innovation: The Driving Forces of Paragon Energy Solutions' Success, VanTassell explains his unique vision for Paragon within the nuclear industry. As a leading supplier of safety-related nuclear products and components, Paragon's focus is to extend the life of the current nuclear operating fleet and bring the next generation of nuclear reactors online.

"Paragon is recognized as a truly innovative partner by nuclear stakeholders," VanTassell explains. "Over the past decade, Paragon has brought the most advanced solutions to the nuclear industry, investing in our people and key acquisitions, and is working to support the operating fleet so it remains sustainable and continues running for up to 80 years."

Paragon is working to develop sustainable technologies and solutions to address challenges such as obsolescence and parts supply, and the team extends the life of facilities through breakthrough repair, reverse engineering, and commercial-grade dedication. As well, the company is collaborating with Energy Northwest and others in the field to develop new technologies, including advanced reactors, that will benefit the operating reactors worldwide.

Critical safety instrumentation systems are another focus in the nuclear industry, and Paragon is a leading innovator in this area with its innovative Highly Integrated Protection System (HIPS) platform. The company has developed the new Platform Digital Reactor Protection System with NuScale, and a next-generation Neutron Monitoring system that is robust and cyber secure. "This technology is critical to the success of the small modular reactors (SMRs), which are exciting new technological innovations that make the future of nuclear power especially bright," shared VanTassell.

VanTassell summarized Paragon's vision and position within the industry by stating that the company "is truly looking to solve the industry's most pressing challenges for both existing plants and the next generation reactors."

