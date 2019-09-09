Douglas Borthwick Named As a Top 3 Estate Planning Attorney in Rancho Cucamonga by ThreeBestRated for 2019

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreeBestRated®, an independent, third-party business review site has announced that Douglas Borthwick, Southern California civil litigation attorney, has been selected as a Top 3 Estate Planning Attorney in Rancho Cucamonga for 2019.

Launched in 2014, ThreeBestRated® is a company that reviews local businesses across the United States in order to select the top three local businesses that could be considered as the best in each city for specific business categories.

In order to identify the top businesses in a given city, Three Best Rated uses a 50-Point Inspection. This inspection is a lengthy process which includes checking the company's history, reputation, complaints, customer satisfaction, ratings, nearness, trust, and more. From these data points Three Best Rated is able to determine which companies deliver overall excellence in their industries. Furthermore, Three Best Rated offers its services for free and companies never pay to be listed.

Based on a rigorous evaluation and having successfully met the company's criteria, Three Best Rated selected Douglas Borthwick, the founder of Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick, as one of Rancho Cucamonga' top three estate planning attorneys.

About Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick:

Mr. Borthwick has handled litigation for numerous corporate clients, including personal injury defense, amusement park accidents, entertainment accidents, slip and fall, vehicle accidents, product liability, construction defect litigation, mortgage and lending litigation and defense of health care providers. He has completed numerous binding and non-binding arbitrations and mediations with a high rate of success. Mr. Borthwick's current practice focuses on plaintiff personal injury, family law, and estate planning.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his preparation, determination, and attention to detail. Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: personal injury, family law, observing, overseeing or handling of all areas of law involving contractual preparation and negotiation; employee relations; advising Directors and Shareholders; observing, overseeing or handling of all areas of law involving corporations.

To learn more about Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick, visit www.borthwicklawyer.com.

Douglas Borthwick is AV preeminent rated by Martindale-Hubbell, the highest possible rating in both legal ability and ethical standards.

