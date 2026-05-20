Douglas Elliman Development Marketing Named Exclusive Sales and Marketing Firm for The Residences at The Boca Raton by BDT & MSD Partners

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, a division of Douglas Elliman, today announced its appointment by BDT & MSD Partners ("BDT & MSD") as the exclusive sales and marketing firm for The Residences at The Boca Raton. The development's Executive Director of Sales is Senada Adžem, a leading agent at Douglas Elliman whose record-breaking transactions and market influence have established her among the top luxury brokers in the United States.

This landmark residential offering marks a defining moment in the evolution of The Boca Raton, one of America's most storied resort destinations and a globally recognized symbol of legacy hospitality and design as the only Quadruple Forbes Five-Star resort in the Americas.

"Douglas Elliman is proud to represent a property of such rare distinction and legacy," said Michael S. Liebowitz, President and CEO of Douglas Elliman Inc. "The Residences at The Boca Raton present a unique opportunity to own within one of the most iconic resort environments in the country, where timeless design, elevated service, and an unparalleled lifestyle converge."

The Residences at The Boca Raton represent a boutique collection of just 75 private condominium homes, ranging in size from two-bedroom to five-bedrooms, starting at $5,000,000 with Villas from $13,000,000, and Penthouses from $15,000,000 with sweeping ocean and golf course views. Fully approved by the City of Boca Raton, the property is poised to become one of the most significant branded residential offerings in South Florida, bridging the gap between legacy resort living and the modern global appetite for fully serviced, design-driven private ownership.

"The Residences at The Boca Raton embody the next evolution of branded residential living, where hospitality, design, and lifestyle are seamlessly integrated," said Susan de França, President and CEO of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing. "We are honored to partner with BDT & MSD on residences of this caliber and to bring to market a collection that reflects both the heritage of The Boca Raton and the expectations of today's most discerning buyers," added Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Brokerage, Florida Region for Douglas Elliman and President of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Florida.

At a national level, the project reflects the continued convergence of hospitality and residential real estate, a sector that has seen accelerated demand among ultra-high-net-worth buyers seeking turnkey, service-oriented living environments.

While Miami and Palm Beach have dominated headlines surrounding South Florida's wealth migration, Boca Raton has quietly emerged as one of the region's most compelling flight-to-quality markets. Increasingly, high-net-worth individuals are choosing Boca Raton for its unique blend of sophistication, privacy, and lifestyle, including the highly sought-after boating culture centered around Lake Boca Raton and the city's expansive waterfront access. The result is sustained demand for best-in-class residential, hospitality, and lifestyle-driven development. Globally, it positions Boca Raton within a competitive set that includes the world's most elite branded residences, solidifying South Florida's role as a capital of international wealth migration and luxury development.

"The Residences at The Boca Raton represent the first opportunity to own within one of America's great resort estates that has defined South Florida's luxury lifestyle for generations," said Senada Adžem, Executive Director of Sales. "This is not just a residential offering, it's an entry into a legacy property that carries both national significance and global recognition. Buyers today are looking for more than just a home; they are looking for permanence, pedigree, and an experience that cannot be replicated. This delivers on all fronts."

BDT & MSD approaches The Boca Raton as a generational asset, consistent with its long-term, vertically integrated investment strategy across luxury real estate. The firm is an owner, developer, and operator of a portfolio that includes Four Seasons Resorts in Maui, Hualalai, and Vail, as well as the recently developed Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort, and the forthcoming Knox Street in Dallas, anchored by The Knox, Auberge Collection. The decision to introduce residences at The Boca Raton underscores the firm's conviction in the property's enduring global relevance and its ability to attract a multigenerational buyer base.

Architecturally, the building is both contextual and forward-looking, a refined interpretation of Addison Mizner's principles that honors the past while establishing a new design language for the future. Set along the resort's golf course and framed by mature banyan trees, The Residences are positioned to capture sweeping views and a sense of privacy rarely found within a resort environment.

The project is designed by Hart Howerton, the internationally renowned firm behind destinations such as the Yellowstone Club and Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort. Interiors are envisioned by Pembrooke & Ives, the AD100 design firm known for crafting some of the country's most sophisticated private residences and developments, including South Flagler House in West Palm Beach. Together, the team delivers a residential experience that balances heritage with contemporary refinement.

The Residences will be complemented by an unparalleled level of service and concierge access at The Boca Raton Club, which includes beach access, a golf course, tennis courts, swimming pools, a spa and a marina. This seamless connection between private ownership and resort living creates a lifestyle offering that is both rare and globally competitive.

For a century, The Boca Raton has occupied a rare position in the luxury landscape, serving as both a social anchor of Palm Beach County and an international destination synonymous with heritage, discretion, and generational wealth. From its origins in the vision of Addison Mizner to its present-day stewardship under BDT & MSD, the property has continuously set the standard for what a resort community can represent. The introduction of private residences within its grounds, an unprecedented move in its 100-year history, signals not just an expansion, but a redefinition of the estate itself.

The sales gallery is open by appointment only. Under Adžem's leadership, the sales team includes sales executives Zaicha Martell-Spodak, Claudia Fisher, and Christopher Austad.

For more information, please visit www.residencesatthebocaraton.com, email [email protected] or call (561) 447-3877.

About Douglas Elliman Development Marketing (DEDM)

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, a division of Douglas Elliman Realty, offers unmatched expertise in sales, leasing, and marketing for new developments throughout New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Florida, Texas, Colorado and California. The company's new development hybrid platform matches highly experienced new development experts with skilled brokerage professionals who provide unparalleled expertise and real time market intelligence to its clients. The firm is heralded for its achievements in record-breaking sales throughout each of its regions. Drawing upon decades of experience and market-specific knowledge, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing offers a multidisciplinary approach that includes comprehensive in-house research, planning and design, marketing, and sales. https://www.elliman.com/new-development.

SOURCE Douglas Elliman Development Marketing