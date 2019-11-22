Douglas Elliman Development Marketing Returns to Art Basel Miami Beach for the Seventh Year with Their Portfolio of World Class New Developments

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Development Marketing returns to Art Basel Miami Beach for its seventh consecutive year of partnership to celebrate the confluence of art, design, and real estate. As Show Partner of Art Basel Miami Beach, the firm has curated a selection of the world's finest new developments within their Lounge located in the Collectors Lounge, an area exclusively reserved for Art Basel's VIP guests. Douglas Elliman will once again leverage their international partnership with Knight Frank Residential; together, the firms represent an $87 billion global portfolio of the most prestigious residential new developments, and share a strong commitment in providing their clients with unparalleled expertise in the global luxury real estate market.

"Art is a fundamental component of home design, and it is a privilege to return to Art Basel and showcase our luxury portfolio alongside the creative visionaries who converge here each year," said Susan de França, President and CEO of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing. "Just as many of the developments in our global portfolio are considered works of art – by such renowned architects as Bjarke Ingels and Renzo Piano – our homes are designed for a discerning and sophisticated clientele who seek to display their coveted art collections."

This year's lounge design is inspired by the great galleries and museums of the world, and is furnished by Liaigre, a celebrated furniture brand synonymous with refined, iconic designs and craftsmanship. In addition to featuring projects in New York, Los Angeles, South Florida and Dubai, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing will be showcasing a new residential development in Houston, Texas, to commemorate the company's recent expansion into this newly vertical city.

The firm will also be hosting a tour of architecturally significant South Florida new developments for Douglas Elliman and Knight Frank agents who will be in town for Art Basel.

During Art Basel Miami Beach 2019, Douglas Elliman will be debuting its sixth annual Art issue of Elliman Magazine, the firm's luxury lifestyle and real estate publication. Features will include eight great reasons not to miss Art Basel Miami Beach and a cover story on a true work of art: a famed collector's penthouse that offers the ultimate in turnkey living.

Art Basel Miami Beach takes place December 5th to December 8th at the Miami Beach Convention Center located at 1901 Convention Center Drive in Miami Beach, Florida. 269 of the world's leading international modern and contemporary art galleries will display works including paintings, sculptures, installations, photography, film, video, and digital art ranging from editioned pieces by young artists to museum-caliber masterpieces.

Select properties being featured inside Douglas Elliman Development Marketing's Lounge include:

The XI

West Chelsea, New York City

A meeting of the world's most visionary minds in architecture, design, art, and hospitality gives rise to The XI, the two tallest buildings in New York City's vibrant West Chelsea, developed by HFZ Capital Group and designed by renowned architect Bjarke Ingels. Featuring 236 one- to six-bedroom condominium residences unmatched in Manhattan and unparalleled in the world, The XI will also be home to the first North American location of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, World's #1 Hotel Brand (Travel + Leisure, 2017, 2018, 2019). With 60,000 square feet of unprecedented amenities and mesmerizing views of the Hudson River and NYC skyline on all sides, The XI represents a commitment to the notion that the new luxury is a balanced life.

The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria

303 Park Avenue, New York City

The world-renowned Waldorf Astoria New York introduces a contemporary collection of studio to penthouse residences defined by unsurpassed amenities and legendary service. Inspired by the hotel's classic grandeur and rich history, homes at The Towers balance modern comfort with Art Deco opulence, complemented by over 50,000 square feet of private residential amenities. This one-of-a-kind luxury living experience includes private residential access to an abundance of recreation, relaxation and wellness spaces – including a private porte cochere entry – paired with the impeccable services of the world's most iconic hotel. Sales launching early 2020.

8899 Beverly

West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California

Located in the heart of West Hollywood's Design District, 8899 Beverly is the result of a decade-long pursuit to transform an iconic mid-century modern building into architecturally significant, handcrafted homes. Remastered by Olson Kundig, the project elevates living to new heights with sweeping and unobstructed views. Residences offer massive floor-to-ceiling Vitrocsa (structurally glazed Swiss-made operable sliders), expansive outdoor spaces, and generous interiors that capture the incredible views. Every element has been considered, rethought and reinvented to arrive at a completely bespoke collection of details that make for a one-of-a-kind living experience, unique in its combination of location, views, layouts, volumes, details, amenities and service.

ALINA Residences

Boca Raton, Florida

ALINA Residences Boca Raton is a luxury condominium development located in the heart of Downtown Boca Raton. Phase one features 121 residences, including villas and penthouses as well as one to four-bedroom residences, from 1,400 to over 4,800 square feet. ALINA features over 45,000 sq. ft. of resort-inspired amenities, seamlessly combining the indoors and outdoors, including private cabanas, fire pits, yoga area, outdoor kitchens, a dog park, fitness center with a yoga studio, and his & her spa facilities. Slated for a 2020 completion, prices for ALINA begin from just under $1 million to over $6 million.

One Park Grove

Coconut Grove, Miami, Florida

As the first residential property from Pritzker Prize-winning OMA/Rem Koolhaas in the United States, Park Grove stands out for its unmatched level of design and location in the enclave of Coconut Grove. The palm-tree inspired towers emulate the area's lush natural surroundings, further elevating a community known for its ambiance and character. Park Grove is the result of a dream team collaboration between Terra and The Related Group. This is the first time that these two powerhouse developers are working together, and each brings extensive experience in the realms of art, design and luxury lifestyle.

The Royal Atlantis Residences

Dubai

Luxury living is redefined at The Royal Atlantis Residences in Dubai. This new generation of distinctive luxury will offer a sophisticated lifestyle, with exceptional views of the Dubai skyline and the waters of the Arabian Gulf. At The Palm's most exclusive address, residents will enjoy their own private beachfront and pools, and will have access to the world's most renowned restaurants including Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Jaleo by Jose Andreas, Milos by Costas Spiliadis and Hakkasan. The Royal Atlantis is comprised of a selection of two- to five-bedroom residences and creates a sophisticated setting and the perfect place to call home, all encapsulated in dramatic architecture.



About Douglas Elliman Development Marketing (DEDM)

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, a division of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, offers unmatched expertise in sales, leasing, and marketing for new developments throughout New York City, Long Island, The Hamptons, Westchester, New Jersey, South Florida, California, Massachusetts and Texas, as well as throughout the United States and internationally. The firm ranks amongst New York City's most prominent sales and marketing firms with over 100 in-house development professionals and an over $87 billion global new development portfolio. The company's hybrid platform of matching experienced new development experts with skilled brokerage professionals provides unparalleled expertise and real time market intelligence to its clients. Drawing upon decades of experience and market-specific knowledge, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing offers a multidisciplinary approach that includes comprehensive in-house research, planning and design, marketing, and sales. Through a strategic global alliance with Knight Frank Residential, the world's largest privately-owned property consultancy, the company markets properties to audiences in 60 countries. http://www.elliman.com/new-developments

About Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Established in 1911, Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and the second largest independent residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume. With more than 7,000 agents, the company operates approximately 120 offices in New York City, Long Island, The Hamptons, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, California, Colorado, Massachusetts and Texas. Moreover, Douglas Elliman has a strategic global alliance with London-based Knight Frank Residential for business in the worldwide luxury markets spanning 60 countries and six continents. The company also controls a portfolio of real estate services including Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Douglas Elliman Property Management and Douglas Elliman Commercial. For more information on Douglas Elliman as well as expert commentary on emerging trends in the real estate industry, please visit elliman.com.

About Art Basel

Founded in 1970 by gallerists from Basel, Art Basel today stages the world's premier art shows for Modern and contemporary art, sited in Basel, Miami Beach and Hong Kong. Defined by its host city and region, each show is unique, which is reflected in its participating galleries, artworks presented, and the content of parallel programming produced in collaboration with local institutions for each edition. Art Basel's engagement has expanded beyond art fairs through a number of new initiatives such as Art Basel Cities, working with partner cities on bespoke cultural programs. For further information, please visit artbasel.com.

SOURCE Douglas Elliman Development Marketing