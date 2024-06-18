The Ander: New Residential Project Redefining Austin Living

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing to Oversee Sales and Marketing

AUSTIN, Texas, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledgestone announced today the launch of The Ander, the new ground-up residential condominium project in Austin, Texas, with architectural design by STG and interior design by EDGE MDS, LLC. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing will handle the exclusive sales and marketing for The Ander. The Perry Henderson Team at Douglas Elliman has been tapped to be the exclusive team of agents for the project.

Credit: Bogza

Comprising 198 one- and two-bedroom residences ranging in size from 679 square feet to 1,457 square feet, The Ander blends eastern and western modern design elements into harmoniously organic living spaces. Located at 2001 West Anderson Lane in Uptown's Crestview neighborhood, the five-story boutique building offers residents enviable proximity to eateries, live music, curated shops and small businesses.

"At Ledgestone, we view each new development as an opportunity to positively impact the lives of future residents," said Cass Brewer, President of Ledgestone Development Group. "We designed The Ander as a collection of meticulously crafted condominiums, offering sophisticated and wellness-centric amenities to suit the needs of a dynamic modern lifestyle. Owing to our dedication to sustainability, we forge innovative, energy-efficient developments with a minimal footprint, embodying our mission to build communities people eagerly embrace as their home."

"Situated in a vibrant neighborhood with access to some of the city's best offerings, The Ander truly embodies the charm and character of Austin," said Susan de França, President and Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing. "We are thrilled to be working on a project that we know will resonate deeply with the community."

The Ander is nestled under mature oak and pecan trees that envelop the streets with shade, making them ideal for biking, jogging, dog walking and more. The University of Texas, Downtown, Barton Springs and other popular destinations are only a short drive away.

"More than just providing convenient access to local restaurants and shops, The Ander will completely immerse residents in the very lifestyle that attracts so many people to Austin," said Stephen H. Kotler, CEO of Douglas Elliman's Western Region.

Thoughtful on-site amenities, including a gym, pool, rooftop terrace, social lounges and more, focus on personal wellness and active living. Pricing ranges from $400,000 to $1M+. The project has begun accepting reservations, with sales to commence late 2024 and occupancy targeted for 2027.

For additional information, please visit theanderaustin.com or reach out to [email protected].

