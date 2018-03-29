Douglas Elliman Honors Top Agents in New York City at The Ellies -- The Firm's Annual Awards Celebration Lauren Muss Named Top Broker for Second Year in a Row and The Holly Parker Team Takes Number One Team Spot; Josh Rubin Team Takes Both Top Resale and Top Transactions Awards

This year, Douglas Elliman is also honoring the number one agent for strict resale gross commission income and strict new development gross commission income. The top resale award for 2017 goes to Josh Rubin and the top new development award goes to Holly Parker.

Douglas Elliman had six of the top 10 sales in New York City for 2017 and secured the number one residential sale for a second year in a row. The top sales were 432 Park Avenue, #92, 92B, 93B for $91.1 million, #83 for $65.2 million, 15 Central Park West, #PH40B for $50.6 million, 56 Leonard Street #PH60 for $47.9 million, San Remo, #2627C for $45 million, and The Pierre PH for $44 million. The brokerage continued its expansion and growth within the Brooklyn markets announcing several acquisitions and office openings as well as upgrades to offices. In Brooklyn, the total sales volume increased by 10 percent. Also announced was the new office in the Flatiron District that will be combining two of the brokerage's offices when it opens later this year.

"Douglas Elliman continues to be the market leader and the number one real estate firm in New York City each year," said Howard M. Lorber, Chairman, Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. "It is the success and hard work put forth by our highly skilled agents that continue to keep Elliman at the forefront of the industry."

"We are enormously proud of the extraordinary success of all of our agents and their tremendous accomplishments," said Steven James, CEO of Douglas Elliman's New York City Brokerage. "It is their dedication and effort that make Douglas Elliman the go-to real estate brokerage in Manhattan and Brooklyn."

Sales volume for Douglas Elliman was $26.1 billion in 2017, an uptick from the $24.6 billion in 2016, an increase of six percent.

"Our New York City brokerage continued to make headlines with notable sales, recruits and expansions and had another banner year nationwide," said Scott Durkin, President and COO, Douglas Elliman. "This past year marked a new level of success and we look forward to continuing to provide all our agents with the best in class technology, marketing and public relations to help them reach even greater heights in 2018."

Earning the award for #1 team by Gross Commission Income (GCI) in New York City was The Holly Parker Team, led by Holly Parker of the 690 Washington Office. Taking home this year's #1 individual prize based on GCI was Lauren Muss of the 575 Madison Avenue office.

Rounding out the awards for top teams by GCI were The Rubin Team (#2), The Noble Black Team (#3), Sabrina Saltiel Team (#4), The Katzen Team (#5), The Darren Sukenik Team (#6), Daniela Kunen Team (#7), Alexander Team (#8), Ann Cutbill Lenane Team (#9), Richard Steinberg Team (#10), The Roger Erickson Team (#11), The Stanton Hoch Team (#12), The Zweben Team (#13), The Tavivian Team (#14), and the Sroka Worldwide Team (#15).

Tied in the number two spot for additional top individuals by GCI are Jennifer Kalish and Shari S. Rollins, Michael Kafka (#3), Jessica Levine (#4), Gail Sankarsingh (#5), Bertrand Buchin (#6), Matthew Mackay (#7), Madeline H. Hult (#8), Melanie Lazenby (#9), Jason Walker (#10), Katherine Gauthier (#11), Diane Johnson (#12), Pamela Nichols (#13), Anne Z. Easton (#14), Genevieve Sonsino (#15).

The award for top team by transactions went to The Rubin Team, and the award for top individual by number of transactions went to Jessica Levine.

Additional top teams by number of transactions were The Peraino Team (#2), Stanton Hoch Team (#3), The Zweben Team (#4) and Katzen Team (#5). Other Top Individuals ranked by the number of transactions were Greg Cooper (#2), Kimberly Jay (#3), Genevieve Sonsino (#4) and Bruce Wayne Solomon (#5).

Additional awards included DE Title Services for New York City awarded to Nazila Jarrahian and for relocation, the agent with the most broker-to-broker referrals was Tal Alexander.

In Brooklyn, The Maroni Team, led by Alexander Maroni of the 43 5th Avenue office was named Brooklyn's top team by GCI. Additional top teams included The Peters-O'Brien Team (#2), The Scott Klein Team (#3), The Carolyn Cedar Team (#4) and The Sarah Zelermyer-Diaz and Marc Karavasian Team (#5).

Bren Salamon, also of the 43 5th Avenue office, was named the #1 top agent in Brooklyn by GCI. Other top Individuals by GCI were Robert Nicoletti (#2), Myrel Glick (#3), Kathleen Perkins (#4) and Rebekah Carver (#5).

The top team in Brooklyn by transactions also went to The Maroni Team. They were followed by The Peters-O'Brien Team (#2), The Scott Klein Team (#3), The Golovko Team (#4) and The Mazurek Team (#5).

The top individual agent in Brooklyn by transactions was awarded to Klevi Tomcini of the 325 Court Street office. Rounding out the top 5 were Allan Gerovitz (#2), Diana Hermanowksi (#3), Bren Salamon (#4) and Ruth Kessler (#5).

For Manhattan, the top retail and commercial award by highest GCI was awarded to Peter Gross (#1) followed by The Dana Commercial Team (#2) and The Faith Consolo Team (#3). The top retail and commercial award by transactions went to The Dana Commercial Team (#1) followed by The Faith Consolo Team (#2) and Peter Gross (#3).

The Azaria Team, based out of the 575 Madison Avenue office, was named the firm's top rental team for the most transactions in Manhattan. They were followed by The Rothman Team (#2) and the Steiner-Hernandez Team (#3). Ang Li, of the 1995 Broadway office, was named the firm's top individual agent for the most rental transactions in Manhattan. She was followed by Janna Raskopf (#2) and Michael Frontera (#3).

The Golovoko Team was named the top rental team for Brooklyn with the most transactions. Klevi Tomcini won the same distinction for the individual agent with the most rental transactions in Brooklyn.

Patrica Isen, based out of the 575 Madison Avenue office, took home Elliman's "Rookie of the Year" award for Manhattan and Janet McQueeney of the 156 Montague Street won for Brooklyn.

A Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Jeffrey Feuer of Manhattan's 1995 Broadway office for his career-long contributions to the business.

PINNACLE CLUB

The prestigious Pinnacle Club Award winners, presented to agents and teams who made over $1 million in 2017, include Agranat-Hashey Team, Alexander Team, Altschuler Bartolucci Team, The Anderson-Ehrmann Team, Andre Rouach Team, Andrea Lucas Team, Ann Cutbill Team, The Ann Marie Folan Team, Ann Z. Easton, The Ariel Cohen Team, Austin Schuster, The Azaria Team, Azoulay Miles Team, Jennifer Kalish, The Behringer Team, Bertrand Buchin, The Carolyn Cedar Team, The Dana Commercial Team, Daniela Kunen Team, The Darren Sukenik Team, The David Rosen Team, The Davoudpour Team, Diane Johnson, The Douglas Team, The Eileen Foy Team, The Eileen Hsu Team, The Faith Consolo Team, Gail Sankarsingh, Genevieve Sonsino / Richard McTighe, Gisela Vergara, The Gulker Team, The Hamersley Team, The Holly Parker Team, The Jacky Teplitzky Team, Janice Chang Team, Jason Walker, The Jessica Cohen Team, Jessica Levine, Katherine Gauthier, The Julia Jiang and Charles Hawkins Team, The Kathy Murray Team, The Katzen Team, The Keskinkaya Dartley Team, Kimberly Jay, Kirk Rundhaug Team, The Kotler Team, Lauren Muss, The Lense Team, The Logvinsky Team, The Luis D. Ortiz & Ronita Karla Team, The Luque Team, Madeline H. Hult, The Malka Hubschman Team, Mangone Team, MARGOLIS ESPINAL ADLER Team, The Maroni Team, Matthew Mackay / Benjamin Dixon, Melanie Lazenby, The Michael Graves Team, Michael Kafka, The Nematnejad Scheinman Team, Nickman | O'Neal Team, The Noble Black Team, Pamela Nichols, The Patricia Vance Team, The Patty LaRocco Team, The Peraino Team, Peter Gross, The Peters-O'Brien Team, The Rande Coleman/Nicole Orphanos Team, Richard Steinberg Team, The Robert Dvorin Team, The Roger Erickson Team, Rosenblum Gansberg & Solomon Team, The Rothman Team, The Rubin Team, Sabrina Saltiel Team, The Scott Klein Team, Shaffer Team, The Shari Markoff Team, Shari S. Rollins, The Shemesh Team, The Simonsen Team, Sroka Worldwide Team, The Stanton Hoch Team, Steiner-Hernandez Team, The Tavivian Team, The Vanderploeg Team, The Velazquez | Lorber Team, The Williamson Team, The Zweben Team, Tom Postilio & Mickey Conlon, Tuinstra-Davis Team and Yue (Emma) Hao Team.

About Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Established in 1911, Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and the fourth largest residential real estate company nationwide. With more than 7,000 agents, the company operates approximately 113 offices in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, New Jersey, Long Island, the Hamptons & North Fork, Westchester, Greenwich, South Florida, Boston, Colorado and California. Moreover, Douglas Elliman has a strategic global alliance with London-based Knight Frank Residential for business in the worldwide luxury markets spanning 60 countries and six continents. The company also controls a portfolio of real estate services including Douglas Elliman Development Marketing; Manhattan's largest residential property manager, Douglas Elliman Property Management with over 250 buildings; and DE Commercial. For more information on Douglas Elliman as well as expert commentary on emerging trends in the real estate industry, please visit elliman.com

