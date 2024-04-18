Douglas Elliman Development Marketing to Launch Sales for The Residences at The Detroit EDITION

Bedrock's new luxury residential project at Hudson's Detroit marks Douglas Elliman's arrival to the country's fastest-appreciating housing market

DETROIT, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Development Marketing (DEDM), a division of the premier independent real estate brokerage Douglas Elliman Realty, announced today that it will lead marketing and sales for The Residences at The Detroit EDITION, a new luxury residential project from EDITION Hotels and real estate firm Bedrock. Located at 1208 Woodward Avenue, on the historic site of Detroit's legendary J. L. Hudson Department Store, The Residences at The Detroit EDITION were designed by SHoP Architects, with interiors by Yabu Pushelberg.

Elliman agents Andrew Anderson and Bruce Ehrmann of the Anderson-Ehrmann Team will lead sales and marketing. The ground-up construction heralds Douglas Elliman's first project in—and official arrival to—the Metro Detroit market, the fastest-appreciating housing market in the United States in 2023, according to the financial services firm CoreLogic. A nearly 4,000 square foot sales center, located at 1225 Woodward Avenue, will be available soon, by appointment only. Adding to the excitement of this project, General Motors just announced it will move its global headquarters to Hudson's, which will be the second-tallest skyscraper in Detroit, and a neighbor of The Residences at The Detroit EDITION.

"The Residences at The Detroit EDITION represent an exciting new chapter in the life of this important American city," said Howard M. Lorber, Executive Chairman of Douglas Elliman. "We could not be prouder to be among such esteemed partners on such an impactful project."

Part of Bedrock founder Dan Gilbert's vision to bring a mixed-use development to downtown Detroit, The Residences at The Detroit EDITION will offer a fresh approach to living in a city with innovation in its DNA. The 45-story tower located above the Midwest's first EDITION Hotel will comprise 97 one- to four-bedroom condominium residences with hardwood floors, ten-foot-plus ceilings and custom kitchens by WoodMode and will stand as Detroit's second-tallest building, offering never-before-seen panoramic views of the city, including such landmarks as Belle Isle, the Gordie Howe Bridge and Comerica Park. The award-winning SHoP Architects envisioned the project over the course of a decade, exploring Detroit's architectural history and the importance of Hudson's Department Store to its cultural landscape.

"Like every other residential offering from this brand, known for individualized experiences, The Residences at The Detroit EDITION will provide homeowners with the highest standard in modern city living," said Susan de França, President and CEO of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing. "From exceptional architecture and interior design to elevated amenities and hotel services, as well as easy access to a host of cultural destinations, residents will experience Detroit at its absolute best."

EDITION hotels can be found in 19 dynamic destinations around the world, including New York City, Miami Beach, London, Tokyo, Reykjavik, Singapore, Rome and more. Displaying the best of dining and entertainment, services and amenities "all under one roof," each EDITION property is completely unique and will reflect the best of the culture and environment of Detroit and of the time.

Conceived by Ian Schrager in a partnership with Marriott International, EDITION combines the personal and intimate experience that Ian Schrager is known for with Marriott's operational expertise and scale. DEDM has led sales and marketing for EDITION Residences, Miami Edgewater; The Residences at the Miami Beach EDITION; and The Residences at The West Hollywood EDITION.

"Collaborating with Bedrock and EDITION on the concept and marketing for The Residences at The Detroit EDITION has been especially gratifying for the Anderson-Ehrmann Team," said Douglas Elliman associate broker and new development sales expert Bruce Ehrmann. "And given the scale of the project," added Andrew Anderson, Ehrmann's partner and fellow Douglas Elliman associate broker, "… the impact it will have on Detroit makes it all the more meaningful."

The neighborhood surrounding The Detroit EDITION is filled with contemporary art galleries, vibrant public spaces, fashionable bars and restaurants and upscale boutiques, in addition to Detroit's most important cultural institutions and multiple sports centers, including Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park and Ford Field.

Veteran Douglas Elliman new development specialists, Michigan native Cory Charlupski (8899 Beverly in West Hollywood) and Grace Klickman (432 Park Avenue in Manhattan and 8899 Beverly in West Hollywood), will serve onsite as Director of Sales and Director of Operations, respectively.

Sales will commence shortly.

For more information, visit EditionResidencesDetroit.com or call 313.241.6589.

About Douglas Elliman Development Marketing (DEDM)

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, a division of Douglas Elliman Realty, offers unmatched expertise in sales, leasing, and marketing for new developments throughout New York City, Long Island, Westchester, New Jersey, Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Texas. The company's new development hybrid platform matches highly experienced new development experts with skilled brokerage professionals who provide unparalleled expertise and real time market intelligence to its clients. The firm is heralded for its achievements in record-breaking sales throughout each of its regions. Drawing upon decades of experience and market-specific knowledge, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing offers a multidisciplinary approach that includes comprehensive in-house research, planning and design, marketing, and sales. Through a strategic global alliance with Knight Frank Residential, the world's largest privately-owned property consultancy, the company markets properties to audiences in 58 countries, representing an over $87 billion global new development portfolio. https://www.elliman.com/marketing

SOURCE Douglas Elliman