Douglas Elliman Launches Elliman Studio

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Real Estate, the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and the second largest independent residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume, announced today the launch of its all-new digital business management platform for agents, Elliman Studio.

"Elliman Studio is going to revolutionize the way Elliman agents across the country do business," said Scott Durkin, president and Chief Operating Officer of Douglas Elliman. "Technology progresses quickly in our industry, and we are enormously proud to be at the forefront of new advances that improve our agents' ability to serve their customers and clients efficiently and effectively."

Featuring a full-service toolkit of client relationship management, marketing and business management tools, Elliman Studio was built as a highly intuitive platform designed to put agents in the driver's seat of their business. Elliman Studio will maximize output and nurture client and customer relationships, enabling agents to close more sales and stay steps ahead of the rapidly moving real estate market.

"After extensive research and design, we are thrilled to deliver an agent-facing, feature-rich business management platform that will enhance the productivity and profitability of our agents," added Durkin. "Elliman Studio is user-friendly and intuitive and we look forward to delivering it to our agents in the next few weeks."

Key Elliman Studio features include:

1. Client Relationship Management Tools:

Automatic cross-check of buyer and seller profiles, to match people and properties in seconds.



Manage leads in one place:



Consolidate leads from multiple sources—Elliman.Com, Zillow, Realtor.Com, StreetEasy, etc.— and automatically convert them into contacts.



Track, tag and sort follow-up with contacts:



Monitor agent contacts' status and be alerted when to follow-up.





Auto-populate contact profiles from saved inquiries, searches and listings.

2. Marketing Tools:

Build beautiful property websites in just a few clicks with dedicated domains that will be live on Elliman.com and ready for direct marketing efforts.





Cross market listings with agents nationwide.





Auto-send marketing materials:





Broadcast updates in pre-determined intervals, so agents may always keep the agent-client conversation going.

3. Business Management Tools:

Monitor closings and earnings 24/7 via sales pipeline:



Identify opportunities that help agents reach commission and sales goals — and track progress throughout the year.



Sync calendars across Google, Outlook, etc.—never miss a date or deadline.



Safeguard data via a secure and ownable platform.

The mobile-friendly platform will go live for most Douglas Elliman agents nationwide on November 18th. It will be fully accessible for download in Elliman's agent app store on Douglas, the firm's intranet that launched last year.

About Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Established in 1911, Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and the second largest independent residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume. With more than 7,000 agents, the company operates approximately 120 offices in New York City, Long Island, The Hamptons, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, California, Colorado, Massachusetts and Texas. Moreover, Douglas Elliman has a strategic global alliance with London-based Knight Frank Residential for business in the worldwide luxury markets spanning 60 countries and six continents. The company also controls a portfolio of real estate services including Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Douglas Elliman Property Management and Douglas Elliman Commercial. For more information on Douglas Elliman as well as expert commentary on emerging trends in the real estate industry, please visit elliman.com.

