Douglas Fast Net Turns to LightRiver for 400G Regional Backbone Upgrade

CONCORD, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LightRiver , the premier optical network integration solution provider for next generation, multi-vendor, Factory Built Networks® and netFLEX® Transport Domain Orchestration and Control Software solutions, announces today its engagement with Douglas Fast Net (DFN) to future-proof its regional backbone, ensuring long-term capacity. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Douglas Electric Cooperative (DEC), DFN collaborated with LightRiver engineering to assess various vendors, technologies and topologies, resulting in the design of a 7-node ROADM network spanning the state of Oregon.

DFN also selected Arista for its core routed network upgrade, which utilizes 400G ZR+ optics in a ring topology over the Smartoptics DCP-R-9D ROADM network. At its core, the Smartoptics ROADM embraces "Alien Waves," interconnecting the ring with 400G ZR+ optics in Arista routers at regional locations and 400G ZR+ optics in DCP-404 muxponders, particularly in less densely populated areas where 100G connections are needed.

LightRiver employed its patented and award-winning Factory Built Network® Process (FBN) to ensure fast and predictable network deployment. The FBN process builds the network at a LightRiver 'factory' to ensure its functionality in a controlled environment before a team of engineers deploys the equipment in the field. Simultaneously, teams worked to test the fiber, prepare the necessary space and power infrastructure, and provision the ROADMs in LightRiver's Concord, Calif. Network Factory.

"LightRiver is excited to help Douglas Fast Net architect, deploy and support its new Open Optical Platform," states Matt Briley, SVP of LightRiver. "We believe that it will allow DFN to provide competitive Wave services to customers in the region for many years and strongly position them for growth in the coming years."

"Douglas Fast Net first turned to LightRiver to solve a point-to-point network requirement and because we were so impressed with its engineering resources, we leaned on the team again to help design a new 500km DWDM transport network that would support the core network upgrade to 400G links to rural communities such as Coquille and Reedsport, Oregon," comments Jon Vradenburg, CTO for DFN. "We liked the idea of using 400G coherent optics directly in our new routers and we were confident that LightRiver could make this happen across our new ROADM system. The training and support from LightRiver were really amazing and we look forward to a long-lasting relationship."

"The DFN deployment is a perfect example of a truly open solution, harnessing the great flexibility of the latest ROADM technology. By allowing cost-efficient 100G to be deployed alongside 400G, the DCP-404 shows how Smartoptics' offering can be tailored to regional networks," concludes Magnus Grenfeldt, CEO of Smartoptics. "We are pleased that LightRiver once again found Smartoptics to be the best solution in its rigorous evaluation process. Together, we will continue to advocate for more open networking and 'embrace the alien.'"

Following the successful testing and integration at LightRiver, the DFN team had the opportunity to visit and receive training on its new network in California before it was carefully packaged and shipped for final installation in the field in its home state of Oregon, shortening the ramp to revenue.

About Douglas Fast Net

Douglas Fast Net (DFN), is a wholly owned subsidiary of Douglas Electric Cooperative (DEC), launched in 2001, with the focus to connect the people in their community to the world. Today, they continue the mission of remaining 100% local and customer focused while empowering and enhancing people's communications experiences by delivering the undisputed best internet, voice, and data services.

Serving rural and urban areas from the Oregon coast to the cascades, DFN proudly provides services to anchor institutions such as the State of Oregon, Mercy Medical Center, Umpqua Community College, city governments, school districts, countless medical facilities, as well as your home and/or business. DFN is empowering people through meaningful connections.

About LightRiver

LightRiver is the premier provider of next generation, multi-vendor, Factory Built Networks® and netFLEX® vendor neutral, Optical Domain Orchestration and Control Software solutions. LightRiver is an expert in Packet Optical, DWDM/ROADM, MPLS and Carrier Ethernet systems and designs, engineers, commissions, automates and supports next generation, software controlled, transport networks for mission-critical clients that require the highest capacity, reliability, resiliency and manageability that today's optical communications technology can deliver.

LightRiver is a portfolio company of Grain Management, LLC, a leading Washington, D.C.-based investment firm, focused on the global communications sector. LightRiver delivers unique value with turnkey hardware and software solutions, carrier-grade quality and unparalleled customer care in multi-technology networking. For additional information about LightRiver, please visit https://lightriver.com.

About Smartoptics

Smartoptics provides innovative optical networking solutions and devices for the new era of open networking. Our customer base includes thousands of enterprises, governments, cloud providers, Internet exchanges as well as cable and telecom operators. We have an open networking approach in everything we do which allows our customers to break unwanted vendor lock-in, remain flexible and minimize costs. Our solutions are used in metro and regional network applications that increasingly rely on data center services and specifications. Smartoptics is a Scandinavian company founded in 2006. We partner with leading technology and network solution providers such as Brocade, Cisco and Dell and have a global reach through more than 100 business partners.

For additional information about Smartoptics, please visit smartoptics.com

About Grain Management

Grain Management, LLC is a leading global investment firm that focuses on broadband infrastructure and technology companies that connect the world to the information economy. Founded in 2007, Grain invests exclusively in the global telecommunications sector, employing a rigorous, data-based process buoyed by deep industry expertise to identify investment opportunities in key areas of telecommunications infrastructure, including fiber networks, wireless spectrum and cell towers.

For more information visit www.graingp.com.

