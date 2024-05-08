DOVE® CHOCOLATE INTRODUCES INNOVATIVE AI TOOL TO HELP MOMS RETURNING TO THE WORKFORCE

Mars brand seeks to uplift women this Mother's Day by translating parenting skills into job skills

NEWARK, N.J., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DOVE® Chocolate, proudly part of Mars, released the Mom Experience Translator, the innovative AI tool designed to help moms looking to reenter the workforce after taking a "Mommy Gap"—a period when moms may choose to leave their jobs to raise their children. An estimated 61% of people who have experienced at least a 12-month gap in employment are women1. Many employers can show bias against applicants who have a gap in their resume, which can be caused by temporarily taking time off to stay at home with their children2.

DOVE Chocolate is giving moms something they can really use: the Mom Experience Translator, an innovative AI-powered tool that helps translate mom skills into job skills, helping them showcase their capabilities to potential employers.

As moms look to reenter the workforce after a Mommy Gap, refreshing their resumes, filling out job applications, and brushing up on job interview skills can be daunting. This motivated DOVE Chocolate to give moms something they can really use this Mother's Day: a sweet reminder that we see their promise, by delivering an innovative AI-powered tool that helps translate parenting skills into job skills. This free tool allows moms to input an open job description, select from a list of pre-populated skills and add additional accomplishments and areas of expertise that they use every day as a parent. The tool translates these parenting skills into functional job skills that recruiters and hiring managers are seeking.

"DOVE has long been a brand that empowers and uplifts women," said Gabrielle Wesley, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley. "We're thrilled to inspire moments of everyday happiness this Mother's Day, by helping to provide additional support and highlight the incredible strength, power and excellence moms bring to the table in all aspects of life."

For nearly 30 years, Dove has inspired women with Promises in every wrapper. Now, with the Mom Experience Translator, we're helping them realize their promise. In honor of the brand's ongoing commitment to women's empowerment, the brand will initiate a sweepstakes starting May 10th, granting 10 mothers the opportunity to win $1,000 each by utilizing the Mom Experience Translator to help cover expenses on their career journey. Furthermore, DOVE Chocolate will contribute $10,000 to a charity supporting women reentering the workforce.

To try the tool and enter for a chance to win, visit DoveChocolate.com/PromiseOfMoms. For more information about DOVE Chocolate, visit www.DoveChocolate.com, or visit the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com . Join us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and YouTube .

1Source: JobList Survey, 2021

2Source: Harvard Business Review, 2018

SOURCE Mars Wrigley