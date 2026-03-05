Dove Deodorant Partners with Hannah Berner to Rally the Sweaty Sisterhood and deliver 96-hour Sweat Protection with New Clinical + Care Launch

To kick off the partnership, Dove and Hannah Berner will host Pits & Giggles: a one-night-only comedy show in New York City to usher in a new era of sweat confidence with the Dove Clinical + Care Antiperspirant range of products

HOBOKEN, N.J., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The girls that sweat it, get it. From padding underarms to pitting-out during life's most stressful moments, there's a shared sisterhood among women navigating real, everyday sweat. For years, women have swapped tips with friends and dropped recs in Reddit threads, trying to uncover the ultimate sweaty solution.



Introducing NEW Dove Clinical + Care Antiperspirant, a next-level underarm care solution designed for real life and real sweat. With 96-hour protection against sweat triggered by heat, stress and hormones, and a formula enriched with 7% nourishing serum, Dove Clinical + Care Antiperspirant delivers powerful sweat and odor protection while staying kind to skin.

Dove is teaming up with comedian and self-proclaimed sweaty girl Hannah Berner to rally the sweaty sisterhood giving them the ultimate megaphone, by tackling sweat head-on with a solution that actually works – NEW Dove Clinical + Care Antiperspirant. NEW Dove Clinical + Care delivers 96-hour protection against sweat — even from life’s toughest triggers like heat, stress and hormonal changes — while actively staying kind to skin. Sydnee Washington, Amber Autry, and Daniela Mora took the stage at Pits + Giggles, a one-night-only comedy event hosted by Dove and Hannah Berner, sharing real stories, real laughs, and real connection with everyday heavy sweaters.

To celebrate this sweat-stopping innovation and rally the sweaty sisterhood, Dove teamed up with comedian and self-proclaimed sweaty girl Hannah Berner to host Pits + Giggles, a one-night-only comedy event on March 3 at The Stand in New York City. With Hannah Berner as emcee, and a lineup of hilarious, relatable female comedians - Sydnee Washington, Amber Autry and Daniela Mora - Pits + Giggles created a space for real stories, real laughs, and real connection amongst everyday heavy sweaters.

"I've sweat through first dates, job interviews and basically every outfit I've ever owned," said Hannah Berner. "So many women have a sweat story, but we never talk about it. That's why Pits + Giggles is all about owning it and laughing about it. And now with Dove Clinical + Care, I can bring the punchlines, not the pit stains."

The sweaty stories continue beyond the stage with a new social content series from Dove and Hannah Berner: Sweaty Girls Survival Guide launching this spring. Across social media platforms, Hannah will read sweaty stories from real women and share her tips, tricks and candid advice for surviving the sweatiest situations from first dates to big career moments. It's sweaty girl wisdom from a girl who truly gets it.



"We know that sweating is a shared part of many women's lives that often comes with added stress to already stressful moments," said Kevin Tolson, Head of Dove & SheaMoisture Deodorants at Unilever. "With Dove Clinical + Care and our partnership with Hannah Berner, we're not only delivering meaningful sweat protection, we're creating a space for dialogue and building an empowered community brought together by real, shared experiences."

Dove Clinical + Care Antiperspirant is available nationwide at Walmart, Target, Amazon and other key retailers. MSRP: Soft Solid ($9.79), Invisible Solid and Dry Spray ($12.99). To learn more and join the sweaty sisterhood, follow @Dove and @HannahBerner on social media.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of its iconic Beauty Bar and patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is rooted in care – proof, not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Real women have always been our inspiration, and since the beginning, Dove has been wholly committed to providing superior care to all, and to championing real representations of beauty in our advertising, communications, and campaigns. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone, and the Dove mission is to ensure a positive experience with beauty is universally accessible to all.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening narrow definitions of beauty in the work we do. This includes the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' and commitment to:

Portray women as they are in real life with honesty, diversity, and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Represent individuals with zero digital distortion, with all images approved by the women they feature. This includes never using AI to alter or distort real people in our marketing, advertising or campaigns.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world with a goal to educate 250 million young people by 2030.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.7 billion people every day. We have 96,000 employees and generated sales of €50.5 billion in 2025.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jess Lander

[email protected]

SOURCE Dove