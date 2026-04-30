DOVE ADVANCES HAIRCARE INNOVATION WITH NEW UV REPAIR & GLOW COLLECTION, DESIGNED TO REPAIR AND PROTECT HAIR FROM UV DAMAGE

Latest Science-Driven Innovation from Dove Hair Addresses the Second-Highest Cause of Hair Damage with the Dove UV Repair & Glow Collection – Bringing UV Protection to Hair Where Exposure is Highest

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past several years, the beauty industry has normalized year-round sun protection for our skin. But what about our hair? For years, one of the biggest causes of hair damage has gone largely unnoticed. What most people don't know is that prolonged UV exposure is the second largest source of hair damage, just behind bleaching. While heat styling is often blamed, UV exposure happens daily, quietly breaking down hair's protein structure, leading to dullness, dryness, and up to four times more damage over time. Now, Dove is addressing this overlooked source of damage with a new science-driven, haircare solution developed to protect against UV exposure and help keep hair looking healthy and radiant all year-long.

New Dove UV Repair & Glow Collection

With the launch of the Dove UV Repair & Glow Collection, the brand introduces a new approach to hair care that repairs up to 99% of accumulated internal UV damage that you don't always see, all while restoring smoothness and leaving a radiant, high-gloss shine.

"This range was inspired by a simple truth: we've gotten so used to protecting our skin, but hair has largely been left out of that conversation," said Emily Barfoot, Head of Dove U.S., Beauty and Wellbeing. "We knew that UV exposure is one of the top causes of hair damage and we set out to address two things; how to repair hair from internal UV damage and how to protect it from future damage. With our UV Repair & Glow line, we're making it so anyone can get high-gloss, healthier looking strands while protecting their hair from future sun damage and repairing damage already done."

At the center of the collection is HPF (Hair Protection Factor) 70 – a breakthrough technology designed to help protect hair from internal UV damage for up to 70 hours with repeated use, while restoring strength, softness, shine and offering protection against future internal UV damage. Inspired by the common practice of applying sun care to the skin in our daily routines, Dove UV Repair and Glow makes repair and protection a seamless part of everyday haircare – so hair looks stronger, feels smoother, and reflects a healthy, luminous glow.

The collection includes:

Dove UV Repair & Glow Bi-Phase Serum + Oil (SRP $11.99/3.9 oz): A lightweight leave-in spray with Ferulic Serum and ultra-light micro-oil droplets to provide up to 70 hours of protection (HPF 70), with repeated use, from internal UV hair damage, while boosting shine, smoothness, and overall hair resilience. This format was designed to deliver evenly across the hair with the mist format, and by infusing a solar-inspired fragrance with notes of mandarin and orange blossom layered with jasmine and warm vanilla, you can also use it as a hair perfume. Use after washing hair as a finishing product, leave-in treatment, or on-the-go; apply daily or as needed.

A lightweight leave-in spray with Ferulic Serum and ultra-light micro-oil droplets to provide up to 70 hours of protection (HPF 70), with repeated use, from internal UV hair damage, while boosting shine, smoothness, and overall hair resilience. This format was designed to deliver evenly across the hair with the mist format, and by infusing a solar-inspired fragrance with notes of mandarin and orange blossom layered with jasmine and warm vanilla, you can also use it as a hair perfume. Use after washing hair as a finishing product, leave-in treatment, or on-the-go; apply daily or as needed. Dove UV Repair & Glow Shampoo (SRP $5.99/18oz): Gently cleanses while helping repair UV-damaged hair fibers, restoring clarity and natural shine. Use daily or as needed.

Gently cleanses while helping repair UV-damaged hair fibers, restoring clarity and natural shine. Use daily or as needed. Dove UV Repair & Glow Conditioner (SRP $5.99/18oz): Smooths and seals the cuticle to lock in moisture, strengthen hair, and enhance light-reflecting shine.

Smooths and seals the cuticle to lock in moisture, strengthen hair, and enhance light-reflecting shine. Dove UV Repair & Glow 10-in-1 Radical Recovery Mask (SRP $11.99/8oz): A rinse-off treatment mask, with melting lumi-beads, that delivers multiple hair damage benefits in minutes, helping restore softness, strength, and visible shine. Use in-shower, after shampoo and conditioner.

To celebrate the innovation, Dove is bringing the Dove UV Repair & Glow Collection to Miami's biggest race weekend from May 1–3, 2026, offering fans a firsthand experience and setting the stage for more summer moments ahead.

The award-winning (2026 Harper's Bazaar Hair Awards, 2026 Good Housekeeping Beauty Awards, 2026 ELLE First Class Beauty Awards) Dove UV Repair & Glow Collection is available now at Amazon, Target, Walgreens, and Walmart. To learn more, visit www.dove.com/us/en/campaigns/products/uv-repair-and-glow.html or follow @Dove.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of its iconic Beauty Bar and patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. The Dove brand's heritage is rooted in care – proof, not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Real women have always been our inspiration, and since the beginning, Dove has been wholly committed to providing superior care to all, and to championing real representations of beauty in our advertising, communications, and campaigns. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone, and the Dove mission is to ensure a positive experience with beauty is universally accessible to all.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening narrow definitions of beauty in the work we do. This includes the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' and commitment to:

Portray women as they are in real life with honesty, diversity, and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Represent individuals with zero digital distortion, with all images approved by the women they feature. This includes never using AI to alter or distort real people in our marketing, advertising or campaigns.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world with a goal to educate 250 million young people by 2030. © 2026 Unilever

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

SOURCE Dove