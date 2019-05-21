Dove Empowers Latinas to Celebrate Their Own Definition of Beauty at the #WeAllGrow Summit 2019

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- #WeAllGrow Latina Network, a community of trailblazing digital influencers and creative entrepreneurs, is pleased to announce Dove as the official title sponsor for their #WeAllGrow Summit 2019, the leading professional conference for Latina changemakers scheduled for May 30 – June 1 in Long Beach, California.

The lack of diversity and unrealistic representation of women in media and advertising has been an issue for decades. The pressure to fit in is even more palpable among minorities and underrepresented communities who do not see themselves reflected in the traditionally narrow mainstream definition of beauty. In fact, a recent Dove study found that 70% of women still don't feel represented by everyday images, and 8 in 10 women wish media and advertisers did a better job of portraying women of diverse appearances – including age, race, shape and size.1

Echoing a longstanding commitment to highlighting real women and building beauty confidence, Dove is taking action in collaboration with Getty Images and Girlgaze to diversify the way women are represented with its latest initiative Project #ShowUs, the world's largest stock photo library created by women and non-binary individuals to shatter beauty stereotypes. The collection of over 5,000 relatable and un-retouched images showcases real women as they are, giving each subject the ability to define their own photo tags – from 'empowered' to 'included' and more. The photos are now available to media and advertisers everywhere to license for future projects, helping to diversify the vision of beauty around the world.

"Many of us know the mantra 'you can't be what you can't see,' yet despite this, many of the images we encounter every day continue to impose limiting beauty standards that present a narrow view of who women are, what they should look like, and what they can achieve," said Amy Stepanian, Marketing Director of Dove. "For over 60 years, Dove has been committed to representing real women and we are excited to partner with the #WeAllGrow community on this year's summit to share Project #ShowUs and host an important dialogue on representation with impactful partners and activities planned throughout the event."

To amplify the conversation surrounding the portrayal of women in more realistic, culturally-relevant scenarios and empowering roles, Dove is inviting the diverse community of Latinas attending the #WeAllGrow Summit 2019 to join them in helping expand the definition of beauty by sharing their vision of real female beauty, confidence and success.

The brand is bringing the topics of inclusivity and self-defined beauty front and center by hosting a series of immersive experiences, including:

On May 31 , Dove will present the opening keynote session titled " The Beauty of Being Latina: Why Diverse Representation of Our Community Matters in Media & Ads ," which will feature an inspiring panel discussion around the impact of Latinx representation in media. On stage, we will welcome an impressive roster of renowned speakers including; social entrepreneur, activist and Founder of Miss Rizos Salón salon Carolina Contreras ; author, speaker, educator and self-acceptance activist Rosie Molinary ; model and disability rights advocate Jillian Mercado ; Girlgaze photographer Nolwen Cifuentes, and Nicaraguan-American actress, dancer and humanitarian ambassador Shakira Barrera .

On June 1, Dove will be hosting a self-esteem workshop and encouraging attendees to become mentors by joining them at an inspiring workshop for local girls at the Boys & Girls Club of America as they facilitate an impactful conversation around beauty and self-esteem.

Throughout the duration of the event, the #MiMomentoDove Suite will offer attendees a moment to recharge with a variety of services including:

Dry styling sessions featuring Dove Care Between Washes Dry Shampoo and the Dove Style + Care Collection for the finishing touch;



luxurious foot cleanse and massages with Dove Body Wash Mousse;



personalized Baby Dove Rich Moisture Tip to Toe Wash and Lotion duos, as well as advice on the best way to nurture and care for your baby's skin and microbiome;



and dermatologist 1:1 consultations featuring Dove's latest innovations, among other activities.

Centered around the theme "We Are CHANGEMAKERS," the #WeAllGrow Summit 2019 is bringing together a sisterhood of Latina creators, storytellers and business leaders for the fifth consecutive year to celebrate the power of Latinas as a driving force in this country.

About #WeAllGrow Summit

#WeAllGrow Latina Network was founded in 2010 with the mission of authentically elevating the voices and stories of Latinas via the power of community because when one grows, we all grow. Our opt-in network counts with over 9,000 of the most influential Latinas in the country with a cumulative reach exceeding 60 million.

Our annual 3-day event, #WeAllGrow Summit, is the go-to professional conference for Latina influencers and creative entrepreneurs, and the only one of its kind. Sold out every year since its launch in 2015, we are back in 2019 for the fifth consecutive year bringing together a sisterhood of trailblazing Latinas in the digital space under one roof.

About Dove

Dove®, manufactured by Unilever, is the No. 1 personal wash brand nationwide. One in every three households uses a Dove® product, which includes beauty bars, body washes, face care, anti-perspirant/deodorants, hair care, styling aids, Dove® Men+Care™ and Baby Dove. Dove® is available nationwide in food, drug and mass outlet stores.

About Unilever United States, Inc.

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States, the portfolio includes brand icons such as Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Caress, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Good Humor, Hellmann's, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Schmidt's Naturals, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington's, St. Ives, Suave, Sundial Brands, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TONI&GUY, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

Unilever employs approximately 8,000 people in the United States – generating more than $9 billion in sales in 2017.

1 Research by Edelman Intelligence, a specialist applied research company, between December 2018 – February 2019 with 9,027 women aged 18-64 in 11 countries: UK, USA, Canada, France, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, China, Japan, India, Russia.

