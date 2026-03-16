DOVE EMPOWERS WOMEN TO TREAT THEIR HAIR LIKE A WORK OF ART WITH LIMITED-EDITION "THE ART OF REPAIR" COLLECTION, AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY AT WALMART

The damage restoration system appears in collectible packaging, featuring renowned artworks, as Dove launches a cinematic campaign around hair restoration

HOBOKEN, N.J., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, beauty brand Dove unveils its new haircare collection, The Art of Repair, a limited-edition, Walmart‑exclusive range that celebrates the artistry of hair restoration through damage repair. Inspired by the meticulous craft of fine art conservation, the collection rebuilds damaged hair fibers with precision—reviving brilliance, restoring strength, and honoring hair as the personal masterpiece it is. Through this range, Dove brings together a celebration of science and self-expression, bringing a moment of beauty, art and whimsy to the haircare aisle.

Dove Limited-Edition The Art of Repair Collection The Art of Repair Speed Speed

Featuring Dove's signature Bio-Protein Care technology, this system meticulously rebuilds broken bonds, refilling hair with protein builders to help reverse signs of up to three years of accumulated damage. Strands are transformed from dry and damaged, to hair that is hydrated, smooth and 10x stronger*, using the complete 3-step system (shampoo, conditioner, and treatment).

Hair, like art, is a canvas of self-expression that endures wear over time. It deserves restoration and care to revive its brilliance, and careful preservation to keep it timeless. Dove's The Art of Repair collection brings this philosophy to life through special, limited-edition packaging featuring iconic works of art, turning an everyday hair repair routine into an artful ritual.

"This project was inspired by the craft of art restoration," said Emily Barfoot, Head of Dove U.S., Beauty and Wellbeing. "Just like a painting can show signs of wear over time, hair can experience damage that requires care and precision to restore. We were fascinated by the way art conservators blend science and creativity to preserve a masterpiece without compromising its integrity. That idea felt deeply connected to what Dove has always done through hair repair science — restoring strength and beauty with care — while celebrating art and self-expression in everyday routines."

Curated with a sophisticated fragrance of juicy red berries, soft florals, and creamy vanilla, Dove Limited Edition The Art of Repair system adds a sensory layer to the ritual of hair restoration, and includes:

Dove Limited Edition The Art of Repair Bond Strength Restorative Shampoo ($5.84 SRP): Made with Bio-Protein Care and infused with Peptides, this is the first step to visibly repair signs of damage for chemically treated hair.

Made with Bio-Protein Care and infused with Peptides, this is the first step to visibly repair signs of damage for chemically treated hair. Dove Limited Edition The Art of Repair Bond Strength Restorative Conditioner ($5.84 SRP): The second step to help reverse signs of as much as three years of accumulated damage and restore smoothness.

The second step to help reverse signs of as much as three years of accumulated damage and restore smoothness. Dove Limited Edition The Art of Repair Silk Canvas Bi-Phase Serum + Oil ($9.97 SRP): An ultra-light, fast-absorbing formula that delivers 89% less breakage**, enhances shine for up to 48 hours, reduces split ends and helps provide an anti-humidity shield for up to 72 hours of frizz control.

The Art of Repair introduces a bold new look for Dove, featuring sleek black bottles across the range. The darker backdrop was artfully designed to evoke the feeling of a gallery setting, allowing the featured artworks to stand out on shelf, bringing the elevated experience of art into the haircare aisle.

To introduce the campaign, Dove is debuting "The Art of Repair," a cinematic social film that imagines museum-worthy art being carefully restored before revealing the limited-edition collection. Inspired by the meticulous craft behind preserving great works, the film draws a parallel between restoring art and restoring damaged hair.

The short film is supported by a broader social and retail campaign, including creator partnerships, sensory branded content, and in-store displays designed to bring The Art of Repair collection to life for shoppers. The Dove Limited Edition The Art of Repair Collection is now available for a limited time, exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com. Fans can show how they bring The Art of Repair into their routine by tagging @Dove and sharing their favorite looks from the collection.

*With Dove Art of Repair Limited Edition 3-step system

** vs. non-conditioning shampoo

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of its iconic Beauty Bar and patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is rooted in care – proof, not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Real women have always been our inspiration, and since the beginning, Dove has been wholly committed to providing superior care to all, and to championing real representations of beauty in our advertising, communications, and campaigns. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone, and the Dove mission is to ensure a positive experience with beauty is universally accessible to all.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening narrow definitions of beauty in the work we do. This includes the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' and commitment to:

Portray women as they are in real life with honesty, diversity, and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Represent individuals with zero digital distortion, with all images approved by the women they feature. This includes never using AI to alter or distort real people in our marketing, advertising or campaigns.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world with a goal to educate 250 million young people by 2030. © 2026 Unilever

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

SOURCE Dove