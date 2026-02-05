Dove Hands the Mic to Consumers with the r/eal reviews Campaign - Testing its Most Awarded Hair Mask and Publishing Unfiltered, Unscripted Reviews

By turning unfiltered reviews into the campaign itself, Dove brings the most human place on the internet – Reddit - to the most honest place on earth – the streets of NYC

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty brand Dove is so confident in the performance of its beloved Intensive Repair 10-in-1 Serum Mask – 2025's most awarded hair repair mask – that the brand is putting its reputation directly in the hands of some of the toughest and most honest beauty critics: redditors. The Dove r/eal reviews campaign is built entirely from unfiltered consumer reviews, both positive and negative, as the brand seeks to celebrate and amplify real voices.

For the Dove r/eal reviews campaign, the brand turns unfiltered Reddit reviews into the campaign itself.

Grounded in Dove's long-standing Real Beauty brand ethos, championing real representations of beauty in its advertising and communications, the campaign spotlights honest redditor reviews of the hair mask. Rather than editing or filtering sentiment, Dove amplified the reviews of the first 50 redditors that gave permission exactly as written. By elevating real opinions, the brand reinforces its confidence in the product's efficacy through transparent, real-life performance, and inviting people who haven't yet tried it to let their hair decide.

"Real beauty means real experiences, and that includes hearing what people actually think," said Emily Barfoot, Head of Dove North America - Hair & Skincare. "With Dove r/eal reviews, we're redefining what beauty industry campaigns look like. Celebrating one of the things that makes Reddit so special, we sought to create space for honest conversations and amplify unscripted voices, sharing not just the positive reviews but all of it. We trust our products enough that we were willing to take this chance."

With 100,000+ communities and 116+ million daily active uniques, Reddit is where real people form communities, get answers, share ideas, discuss life, and offer advice. To honor that spirit throughout the campaign, Dove partnered with Reddit to preserve the anonymity that makes the platform so candid, and covered all participant faces with their own 'Snoo avatars' – the digital identities they use on the platform. In using these digital identities, Dove wanted to ensure that redditors felt comfortable continuing to be radically honest about their thoughts on the hair mask, in hopes that the audience sees they are hearing the unfiltered truth.

"Views to beauty content on Reddit are growing over 30% year-over-year," said Paulita David, Head of US Large Customer Sales at Reddit. "This is because Reddit's communities are where people find real, unfiltered reviews of products they're interested in. We're excited to partner with Dove to bring these rich conversations to the heart of their marketing strategy, and unearth impactful insights about their Reddit audience along the way."

Dove will bring the r/eal reviews campaign to life through a live pop-up experience in New York City's Flatiron Plaza on February 5 and February 6. The immersive installation features oversized displays of real redditor reviews presented without editing or filtering, reflecting the range of honest opinions on the product. Passersby are invited to stop by to receive a hair mask and engage, with opportunities to win additional prizes throughout the experience.

The campaign will live across film, out-of-home, digital, social, magazine sampling, live review streaming, and Dove-owned channels. In select placements, real Reddit comments appear letter-by-letter in real time, transforming candid online dialogue into a tangible, highly visible experience.

The campaign highlights the Dove Intensive Repair 10-in-1 Serum Mask, which has won the 2025 Allure Best of Beauty Award, 2025 ELLE Future of Beauty Award, and 2025 Good Housekeeping Beauty Award, among others. Backed by 10 years of research, the formula is infused with Amino Serum and works at a molecular level to help strengthen hair fibers and repair dry, damaged hair in just one minute. The mask can be used after periods of extra hair damage or for regular deep hydration, strengthening and visible repair for all hair types.

By bringing real online dialogue IRL, Dove continues its commitment to honesty, transparency, and trust in beauty.

For more information about the 10-in-1 Hair Mask collection, visit Dove.com and follow @Dove on Instagram and TikTok.

Press Contacts:

Laura Hibbard, [email protected]

Chloe Schiff, [email protected]

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of its iconic Beauty Bar and patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is rooted in care – proof, not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Real women have always been our inspiration, and since the beginning, Dove has been wholly committed to providing superior care to all, and to championing real representations of beauty in our advertising, communications, and campaigns. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone, and the Dove mission is to ensure a positive experience with beauty is universally accessible to all.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening narrow definitions of beauty in the work we do. This includes the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' and commitment to:

Portray women as they are in real life with honesty, diversity, and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Represent individuals with zero digital distortion, with all images approved by the women they feature. This includes never using AI to alter or distort real people in our marketing, advertising or campaigns.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world with a goal to educate 250 million young people by 2030.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Food products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of $70.5 billion in 2024.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

SOURCE Dove