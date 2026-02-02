DOVE DEBUTS Y2K INSPIRED 'HOT LIKE US' CAMPAIGN DURING MUSIC'S BIGGEST NIGHT® TO LAUNCH NEW ALCOHOL-FREE WHOLE BODY DEO SPRAY

During the 2026 Grammy Awards®, Dove Whole Body Deo's gentler approach to all-over odor control and skin care takes center stage, inspiring women to feel hot, not burned

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty brand Dove turned up the volume during the 2026 Grammy Awards® with " Hot Like Us ," a high-energy reimagination of the mid-2000s hit "Don't Cha" by The Pussycat Dolls. The spot introduces the brand's newly reformulated Alcohol-Free Whole Body Deo Spray. Airing during Music's Biggest Night®, "Hot Like Us" celebrates movement, music, and all-over freshness, without the burn.

Dove Whole Body Deo: Let Your Body Body Vol. II Speed Speed Dove’s mission is rooted in creating a positive relationship with beauty—grounded in confidence—and making that accessible to everyone, a belief brought to life through Hot Like Us. Meet the new Dove Alcohol Free Whole Body Deo. 72h odor control without irritating alcohol, so you can feel hot, not burned.

"With its new alcohol free formula, Dove is setting the new standard in whole body deodorant," said Divya Raghavan, Senior Brand Director, Dove Innovation & Equity. "We took alcohol out and packed in nourishing serum for all-over skin care without the sting or burn. Our creative answer, the 'Hot Like Us' campaign, brings that evolution to life, showing how Dove deodorant can be used everywhere to help women feel comfortable, confident, and hot, without the burn. Music and nostalgia was the perfect way to bring this story to life."

With "Hot Like Us," the most talked about Whole Body Deo brand is keeping in tune with its audience through music, movement, and real-life moments.

A Fresh New Remix

The campaign marks the next evolution of Dove's music-led creative. The brand's "Hot Like Us" remix was written, recorded, and performed in partnership with Nashville-based singer-songwriter Molly Grace . With unmistakable Y2K energy, Dove is pairing nostalgia and sisterhood with product innovation in a lyric-driven bop that feels both confident and catchy:

"Don't cha wish your girlfriends felt hot like us,

Don't cha wish your girlfriends felt fresh like us!"

This year's Vol. II of the campaign builds on the success of last year's " Let Your Body Body " platform. The original platform reframed whole-body freshness as a celebration of joy, confidence, and self-expression through a music-video lens, featuring a remake of Khia's iconic "My Neck, My Back." With this latest installment, Dove reinforces its commitment to music as a platform for self-expression by remixing another iconic song. The new creative turns up the energy, bringing together music, movement, and the concept of whole-body freedom.

A New, Gentler Take on Whole-Body Care

Newly reformulated Dove Alcohol-Free Whole Body Deodorant Spray is designed to deliver powerful odor protection with skin care benefits — without stinging or burning. From the #1 Dermatologist Recommended Whole Body Deodorant Brand*, the new spray delivers:

72-hour odor control without irritating alcohol

35% nourishing serum to help smooth and comfort skin

An alcohol- and aluminum-free formula

Dermatologist- and gynecologist-tested for gentle, all-over use

Designed to care for underarms, chest, back, thighs, intimates** and beyond — including freshly shaved skin — the spray combines long-lasting odor control with nourishing skin care benefits. Available in elevated fragrances including Coconut Vanilla, Berry Blush, Gardenia Breeze, Morning Dew, Peach Glow, and Lavender Bloom, the reformulation reflects Dove's belief that when skin feels good, confidence follows.

The Dove Whole Body Deo collection launched in early 2024 and features spray and stick formats that deliver all-day, all-over freshness. Dove Whole Body Deo is available nationwide at most mass, food, and drug retailers, MSRP: $11.99. Follow @Dove on social and visit Dove.com to learn more.

Building Hot Seats and Music Access For Fans

The spot's debut builds directly on the momentum of Dove's Hot Seats platform, which returned earlier this year with an infomercial-coded teaser and Grammy Awards® sweepstakes designed to open doors to music moments that are typically out of reach for fans.

Music Credits

"Let Your Body Body Vol. II"

Written, recorded, and performed by Molly Grace

Original Track: "Don't Cha" by The Pussycat Dolls

Music Producer: Kuinvi

Mix & Master Engineer: Mariano Bilinkis

Publishers: Universal, Kobalt

Writers: Thomas Decarlo Callaway, Anthony L. Ray

Creative Agency: Ogilvy London

*Among those who would recommend

**For external use only

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of its iconic Beauty Bar and patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is rooted in care – proof, not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Real women have always been our inspiration, and since the beginning, Dove has been wholly committed to providing superior care to all, and to championing real representations of beauty in our advertising, communications, and campaigns. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone, and the Dove mission is to ensure a positive experience with beauty is universally accessible to all.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening narrow definitions of beauty in the work we do. This includes the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' and commitment to:

Portray women as they are in real life with honesty, diversity, and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Represent individuals with zero digital distortion, with all images approved by the women they feature. This includes never using AI to alter or distort real people in our marketing, advertising or campaigns.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world with a goal to educate 250 million young people by 2030.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion in 2023.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

About The Recording Academy

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the Grammy Museum ®, advocates on behalf of music creators , supports music people in times of need through MusiCares ®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the Grammy Awards — music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the Grammy Awards and the Recording Academy, please visit Grammy and RecordingAcademy.com . For breaking news and exclusive content, join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , Facebook , LinkedIn , Threads , and X . For media assets, please visit the Recording Academy Press Room .

