Dove Men+Care is Supporting Dads this Father's Day and Beyond

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We've come a long way through the years in addressing and dismantling the barriers that hold fathers back from being their most caring selves. We know that care has a transformative effect not only on dads themselves, but also their partner and everyone around them. That is why this Father's Day, Dove Men+Care is continuing our support for dads by providing them and their families with resources to be their most caring selves.

Research commissioned by Dove Men+Care in partnership with Promundo-US reveals:

Caption: Millie, Lucas and Jeffrey Verna (L-R) enjoying Keith Negley’s book, Dads (They Care A Lot). Image Credit: Photographer: Henry Busby

Practicing a holistic care regimen - taking care of their physical and mental health and maintaining supportive friendships - helps men show up more effectively in their relationships. Men who report feeling more of this balance in their lives are nearly 2x more likely to report doing household work equally with their spouse/partners, and 58% of men who meditate every day report sharing household work with their spouses/partners equally. 1

This impacts the next generation, too. When sons see their fathers engaged as full partners in domestic care and work, they are 1.5x more likely to contribute their fair share of unpaid care work within the household. When daughters see their fathers equally engaged in domestic care work, they are more likely to work outside the home and pursue occupations that transcend gender stereotypes.2

Dove Men+Care has curated a collection of resources and tools to both celebrate fatherhood and to help dads in caring for those around them:

Partnership with Headspace: To help men incorporate mindfulness practices into a holistic care regimen, Dove Men+Care and Headspace have partnered to create a curated collection of meditations that includes themes of Radical Self-Care, Compassionate Parenting, Letting Go of Work and more. With the purchase of any Dove Men+Care product from June 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021 , anyone can upload their receipt to DoveMenCare.com/TryHeadspace for a free 3-month Headspace Plus trial. Dove Men+Care aims to strengthen the care that men show for themselves and their families this Father's Day and beyond by encouraging dads to practice meditation and mindfulness.

This first-of-its-kind YouTube video series is created for dads, by dads who share their real experiences and advice for other fathers on navigating all stages of the fatherhood journey. Dads (They Care A Lot): In collaboration with author and illustrator Keith Negley , Dove Men+Care released a book to help dads turn storytime into a moment for the positive message of care for one's self and one's family. The brand and Negley also created a film to encourage dads to reset and recharge over storytime with their loved ones.

"This year has been especially challenging for families and caregivers as they have been navigating the balance of work, home and other responsibilities," said Carlos Gil, Global Brand Vice President of Dove Men+Care. "We know how important a dad's care is, and the transformational effect that care has on everyone around him. That is why this Father's Day, we hope to not only celebrate caring dads, but more importantly support them with valuable tools to better care for themselves and those around them."

Dove Men+Care celebrates the power of a father's care this Father's Day, and every day. To learn more about the ways Dove Men+Care cares for dads and their families, please visit DoveMenCare.com/Dads.

About Dove Men+Care

Dove Men+Care is the first range of products from Dove developed specially for men. Manufactured by Unilever, the line includes the #1 dermatologist recommended body wash. Launched in 2010, Dove Men+Care is the fastest growing men's grooming brand in the world and the portfolio includes bars, body washes, face care, anti-perspirant/deodorants, and hair care, which are available nationwide in food, drug, and mass outlet stores.

Since launching, Dove Men+Care has also been dedicated to debunking the stereotypes of how men around the world care for themselves and others. The brand is on a mission to inspire every man to experience the transformative effects of care and has focused on making that a reality through cultural initiatives, legislative action and community engagement. Learn more at DoveMenCare.com.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 2.5 billion people every day. We have 149,000 employees and generated sales of €50.7 billion in 2020. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes iconic brand such as: Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Lipton, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world's first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it's at the heart of how we run our company today.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

improving the health of the planet;

improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and

contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

While there is still more to do, we are proud to have been recognized in 2020 as a sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and – for the tenth-consecutive year – as the top ranked company in the 2020 GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

About New Macho

The strategy and campaign was led by BBD Perfect Storm's male marketing division, New Macho.

New Macho is BBD Perfect Storm's expert marketing-to-men strategy unit, set up to help brands stay relevant, dispel negative cliches and redefine masculinity.

is expert marketing-to-men strategy unit, set up to help brands stay relevant, dispel negative cliches and redefine masculinity. Fernando Desouches , is Managing Director of the New Macho strategic division and has more than 20 years of experience in marketing to men.

, is Managing Director of the New Macho strategic division and has more than 20 years of experience in marketing to men. The agency was recently appointed by UN Women to lead the new HeForShe campaign , which will launch in Summer 2021.

, which will launch in Summer 2021. BBD Perfect Storm is the brand and cultural transformation company. It was founded in 2013 and remains independently owned.

is the brand and cultural transformation company. It was founded in 2013 and remains independently owned. It has been featured in The World's Leading Independent Agencies of 2017, 2019 and 2020 by The Network One and Campaign Magazine.

by The Network One and Campaign Magazine. It is a member of the United Nation's UNstereotype Alliance , dedicated to tackling harmful stereotypes in marketing communications.

, dedicated to tackling harmful stereotypes in marketing communications. Clients include: Etihad Airways, Investec, Kraft-Heinz, Moët Hennessy, The United Nations, PepsiCo, Unilever and Vitality.

