DOVE MEN+CARE LAUNCHES "CARE MAKES A DAD" THIS FATHER'S DAY

The new campaign from the men's grooming brand will spotlight stories of the caring role that father figures play in the lives of so many

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, Father's Day celebrates wonderful dads across the country. However, the role of dad can take many forms – and powerhouse men's grooming brand Dove Men+Care is shining a light on that for Father's Day this year.

Dove Men+Care “Care Makes a Dad” campaign. Video credit: Tomboy/MERMAN. Bones Hyland pictured with his cousin Izzy in the Dove Men+Care “Care Makes a Dad” campaign. Photo credit: Tomboy/MERMAN.

New research commissioned by Dove Men+Care found that 70% of people have an impactful father figure in their life, but only 10% regularly celebrate them on Father's Day. That's why Dove Men+Care is recognizing the stepfathers, foster fathers, godfathers, brothers, coaches, friends, teachers and more this Father's Day that have played the role of an impactful father figure through their unconditional care – the living proof that Care Makes a Difference. Care Makes A Dad.

To ignite this conversation, Dove Men+Care released a new film " Care Makes a Dad ". The film showcases the real stories of kids from across the U.S. and the special bonds they share with their father figures, who rise to the occasion every day to make a difference in their lives.

"We're thrilled to bring attention to the unsung heroes of Father's Day," says Alejandro Fiecconi, Global Head of Brand for Dove Men+Care at Unilever. "There are children with father figures in their lives who mean the world to them, show up for them, support them. These men exemplify care. We wanted to give these men a round of applause – even if they didn't ask for one."

Joining this celebration is father figure and professional basketball player Nah'Shon Lee "Bones" Hyland. Bones has been a father figure to his cousin Izzy since a tragic incident brought them closer together when Izzy was a baby, creating an inseparable bond. Bones' compassion and commitment to doing what's right every day makes him a role model and hero to Izzy, and exemplifies the ways care makes a difference. Together, with five other father figures – from teachers, stepfathers, and grandfathers – they remind us that Care Makes a Dad.

"It's an honor to be featured in this campaign," says Bones Hyland. "My cousin Izzy is one of the most important people in my life. He's like a son to me. I'll be there for him every step of the way any way I can."

Ogilvy, who led creative development of the campaign, shares more on the evolution of the campaign. "This year, building on our commitment to celebrate and champion the transformative care that all dads can give, we're throwing the definition of fatherhood open wide," says Rob Butcher, Global Creative Director, Dove Men+Care for Ogilvy. "This campaign celebrates all the men who step up to care out of choice. Coaches, uncles, adoptive fathers and community dads who show that care makes all the difference to the children in their lives."

Dove Men+Care is bringing the ethos of the film to real life to spark a change on those we should recognize on Father's Day and beyond by:

Launching the "Celebrate ALL Father Figures" sweepstakes - a chance for everyone to recognize a father figure who has made a difference. Select winners will be featured in a full-page ad in The New York Times following Father's Day. How to enter: Post a photo on Instagram featuring you and your father figure! It could be your dad, stepdad, uncle, coach, or anyone who played a significant role in your life. Make sure to tag @DoveMenCare and include the hashtags #CelebrateALLDads and #Sweepstakes. This sweepstakes will close on Father's Day on June 16 th. More information can be found here .

- a chance for everyone to recognize a father figure who has made a difference. Select winners will be featured in a following Father's Day. Hosting a special Celebrate ALL Father Figures pop-up event in New York City on June 14 th. Fit for the whole family, loved ones and the community to gather with their father figures, create special mementos for the holiday, and have a chance to participate in mini photo-shoots that reshape the literal picture of what it means to be a DAD. The event will take place from 2 PM to 6 PM at the 91st Street Plaza between 2nd and 3rd Avenue. Images captured will also be eligible for the sweepstakes.

To learn more about the campaign, visit www.dovemencare.com/CareMakesADad and follow along on the Dove Men+Care Youtube channel and @DoveMenCare on the brand's Instagram channel.

About Dove Men+Care

Dove Men+Care is the first range of products from Dove developed specifically for men. Manufactured by Unilever, the line includes the #1 dermatologist-recommended body wash brand. Launched in 2010, Dove Men+Care is a powerhouse men's grooming brand in the U.S. with a product portfolio that includes bars, body washes, face care, antiperspirant/deodorants, hair care, and hand/body lotions, which are available nationwide in food, drug, and mass outlet stores.

Since launching, Dove Men+Care has also been dedicated to debunking the stereotypes of how men around the world care for themselves and others. The brand is on a mission to inspire every man to experience the transformative effects of care and focuses on making that a reality through cultural initiatives, legislative action, and community engagement. Learn more at DoveMenCare.com .

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion in 2023.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

Media Contact: Matthew Murray, [email protected]

SOURCE Dove Men+Care