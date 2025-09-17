Dove Men+Care Teams Up with Marshawn Lynch to Drop NEW Limited-Edition BEASTMODE Collection

Two new fragrances, "You Just Got Got" and "Beast to the Bone," inspired by Marshawn Lynch's signature confidence, now available in body wash and deodorant exclusively at Target.

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dove Men+Care is expanding its presence in the fragrance space with the launch of a limited-edition drop co-created with football legend, entrepreneur, and cultural icon Marshawn Lynch. The BEASTMODE Collection , featuring two new body wash and deodorant variants — You Just Got Got and Beast to the Bone — is now available exclusively at Target.

The campaign taps into Marshawn's unapologetic confidence and personal style, brought to life through two bold scent profiles based on his real-life favorites.

Dove Men+Care captured exclusive footage of Marshawn Lynch to showcase the bold essence of the BEASTMODE Collection. The BEASTMODE Collection by Dove Men+Care — two bold scents co-created with Marshawn Lynch, now in body wash and deodorant. Marshawn Lynch unveils the limited-edition Dove Men+Care BEASTMODE jersey, created to celebrate the launch of his new collection.

"This drop brings together everything Dove Men+Care is about: care, confidence, and products that actually deliver," said Jake Hirsch, Head of Dove Men+Care U.S. "Co-creating these scents with Marshawn was a really fun ride. It's not every day you get to build something this bold, this fresh, and made to help guys smell good and feel even better."

"Who doesn't wanna smell good? I know I do," says Marshawn Lynch. "I get that my partnership with Dove Men+Care to create fragrances might not have been on anyone's bingo card, but let me tell you, we got in that lab and put it together. These body washes and deodorants will keep you feelin' fresh and smellin' good. Our goal was to create something you can throw on after a workout or before pulling up anywhere. Now it's here, and y'all can finally smell what it's like to get into BEASTMODE."

The BEASTMODE Collection includes:

You Just Got Got Body Wash + Deodorant : An energizing fragrance with bold citrus, lime, and cedarwood notes. Just like Marshawn Lynch on game day, this scent hits bold, hard and unapologetically loud.

: An energizing fragrance with bold citrus, lime, and cedarwood notes. Just like on game day, this scent hits bold, hard and unapologetically loud. Beast to the Bone Body Wash + Deodorant: A refreshing blend of oak moss, patchouli, and citrus designed for post-game recovery. Built for confidence and cool-downs, this scent is fresh, smooth, and ready for whatever comes next.

Each variant was co-created with Marshawn Lynch based on his real preferences. After testing multiple samples, these two scents were chosen by Marshawn himself to represent what BEASTMODE smells like.

The two new variants will be available while supplies last at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com. As part of the launch, Dove Men+Care is releasing 24 custom jerseys—a nod to Marshawn's iconic jersey number and lucky number 24—bringing the spirit of BEASTMODE to life for a few lucky superfans.

To enter: follow @DoveMenCare and @Beastmode, then comment what you think BEASTMODE smells like—winners will be selected at random.*

Visit www.dovemencare.com and follow @DoveMenCare on Instagram and Twitter to learn more.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Dove Men+Care Beastmode Jersey Drop Giveaway is sponsored by Conopco, Inc., d/b/a Unilever. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18+. Begins once the Instagram post goes live on 9/18/25 & ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 10/2. For official rules, visit unileversweepsrules.com/dovebeastmode .

About Dove Men+Care

Dove Men+Care is the first range of products from Dove developed specifically for men. Manufactured by Unilever, the line includes the #1 U.S. dermatologist-recommended body wash brand. Launched in 2010, Dove Men+Care is a powerhouse men's grooming brand in the U.S. with a product portfolio that includes bars, body washes, face care, antiperspirant/deodorants, hair care, and hand/body lotions, which are available nationwide in food, drug, and mass outlet stores.

Since launching, Dove Men+Care has also been dedicated to debunking the stereotypes of how men around the world care for themselves and others. The brand is on a mission to inspire every man to experience the transformative effects of care and focuses on making that a reality through cultural initiatives, legislative action, and community engagement. Learn more at DoveMenCare.com .

About Unilever

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Foods and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

For more information about Unilever and our brands, please visit www.unilever.com .

About Unilever in North America

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

Media Contact: Elaina Williams, [email protected]

SOURCE Dove Men+Care