Dover Announces 2026 Scholarship Program Winners

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) today announced 31 recipients of its Dover Foundation Scholars Program. This year's winners represent all five of Dover's operating segments and nearly all of its Operating Companies.

The program awards scholarships to the children of full-time employees of Dover and its Operating Companies worldwide. Selections are made by an independent panel of college admissions professionals and are based on each student's academic performance, leadership abilities and extracurricular activities.

This year's recipients include both high school seniors and current college students. Each awardee is eligible to receive up to $12,000 over the four years of their undergraduate studies. Now in its fifteenth year, the program has awarded nearly 500 scholarships, providing approximately $4 million in financial support to deserving students.

Here is the list of the 2026 Dover Scholars Program winners by Operating Company:

Belvac Julia Pearce Belvac - Lynchburg, VA CPC (Colder Products Company) Kyra Liu CPC - Arden Hills, MN Dover Food Retail Alessandra Bonev Dover Food Retail - Colonial Heights, VA Gabriella Bonev Dover Food Retail - Colonial Heights, VA My-Vi Huynh Dover Food Retail - Conyers, GA Artem Shulga Dover Food Retail - Chesterfield, VA Dover Fueling Solutions Mohamed Amine Jamoussi Dover Fueling Solutions - Dubai, United Arab Emirates Addison Sayyae Dover Fueling Solutions - Livonia, MI Leo Shi Dover Fueling Solutions - Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Scott Xu Dover Fueling Solutions - Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom Dover India Innovation Center Vishveshwara Mathkunti Dover India Innovation Center - Bangalore, Karnataka, India Dover Precision Components Riann Myers Dover Precision Components - Rock Island, IL MAAG Sydnee Breeding MAAG - Eagle Rock, VA Markem-Imaje Sarah Heon Markem-Imaje - Keene, NH Sarah Hussain Markem-Imaje - New York, NY Bess Tan Markem-Imaje - Singapore MPG (Microwave Products Group) Connor Crawford MPG - Salisbury, MD Daniel Frank MPG - Cincinnati, OH Oliver Ulanski MPG - York, North Yorkshire, United Kingdom OK International Kyle Le OK International - Cypress, CA OPW Maycee Tickle OPW - Elon, NC Conor Wilson OPW - Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada PSG (Pump Solutions Group) Natalie Arwine PSG - Cincinnati, OH Ainsley Battle PSG - Downers Grove, IL Khaily Thach PSG - Grand Rapids, MI SWEP Mandi Cong SWEP - Suita, Osaka, Japan TWG (Tulsa Winch Group) Benjamin Brown TWG - Jenks, OK VSG (Vehicle Service Group) Garrett Densford VSG - Madison, IN Payton Whipple VSG - Madison, IN Dover Corporation Joseph Puente Dover - Downers Grove, IL Kayla Sullivan Dover - Downers Grove, IL

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

About The Dover Foundation:

The Dover Foundation was established in 2011. The Foundation is tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Dover Foundation is committed to supporting causes and programs that promote education and enhance the lives of Dover Company employees and their families. One such program is the Dover Scholars Program.

CONTACT:

Adrian Sakowicz

Vice President of Communications

630-743-5039

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover