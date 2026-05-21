Dover Announces 2026 Scholarship Program Winners

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Dover

May 21, 2026, 16:15 ET

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) today announced 31 recipients of its Dover Foundation Scholars Program. This year's winners represent all five of Dover's operating segments and nearly all of its Operating Companies.

The program awards scholarships to the children of full-time employees of Dover and its Operating Companies worldwide. Selections are made by an independent panel of college admissions professionals and are based on each student's academic performance, leadership abilities and extracurricular activities.

This year's recipients include both high school seniors and current college students. Each awardee is eligible to receive up to $12,000 over the four years of their undergraduate studies. Now in its fifteenth year, the program has awarded nearly 500 scholarships, providing approximately $4 million in financial support to deserving students.

Here is the list of the 2026 Dover Scholars Program winners by Operating Company:

Belvac

Julia Pearce

Belvac - Lynchburg, VA

CPC (Colder Products Company)

Kyra Liu

CPC - Arden Hills, MN

Dover Food Retail

Alessandra Bonev

Dover Food Retail - Colonial Heights, VA

Gabriella Bonev

Dover Food Retail - Colonial Heights, VA

My-Vi Huynh

Dover Food Retail - Conyers, GA

Artem Shulga

Dover Food Retail - Chesterfield, VA

Dover Fueling Solutions

Mohamed Amine Jamoussi

Dover Fueling Solutions - Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Addison Sayyae

Dover Fueling Solutions - Livonia, MI

Leo Shi

Dover Fueling Solutions - Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Scott Xu

Dover Fueling Solutions - Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom

Dover India Innovation Center

Vishveshwara Mathkunti

Dover India Innovation Center - Bangalore, Karnataka, India

Dover Precision Components

Riann Myers

Dover Precision Components - Rock Island, IL

MAAG

Sydnee Breeding

MAAG - Eagle Rock, VA

Markem-Imaje

Sarah Heon

Markem-Imaje - Keene, NH

Sarah Hussain

Markem-Imaje - New York, NY

Bess Tan

Markem-Imaje - Singapore

MPG (Microwave Products Group)

Connor Crawford

MPG - Salisbury, MD

Daniel Frank

MPG - Cincinnati, OH

Oliver Ulanski

MPG - York, North Yorkshire, United Kingdom

OK International

Kyle Le

OK International - Cypress, CA

OPW

Maycee Tickle

OPW - Elon, NC

Conor Wilson

OPW - Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada

PSG (Pump Solutions Group)

Natalie Arwine

PSG - Cincinnati, OH

Ainsley Battle

PSG - Downers Grove, IL

Khaily Thach

PSG - Grand Rapids, MI

SWEP

Mandi Cong

SWEP - Suita, Osaka, Japan

TWG (Tulsa Winch Group)

Benjamin Brown

TWG - Jenks, OK

VSG (Vehicle Service Group)

Garrett Densford

VSG - Madison, IN

Payton Whipple

VSG - Madison, IN

Dover Corporation

Joseph Puente

Dover - Downers Grove, IL

Kayla Sullivan

Dover - Downers Grove, IL

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

About The Dover Foundation:

The Dover Foundation was established in 2011. The Foundation is tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Dover Foundation is committed to supporting causes and programs that promote education and enhance the lives of Dover Company employees and their families. One such program is the Dover Scholars Program.

CONTACT:
Adrian Sakowicz
Vice President of Communications
630-743-5039
[email protected]

SOURCE Dover

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