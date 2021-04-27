Dover Announces Winners Of The 2021 Dover Sons & Daughters Scholarship Program

Dover

Apr 27, 2021, 16:15 ET

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) announced today the names of 29 winners of its Dover Foundation Sons & Daughters Scholarship Program. This year's winners represent each of Dover's five business segments and a broad spectrum of its Operating Companies.

Scholarships are made available to the children of full-time employees of Dover and its Operating Companies worldwide. Selections are made by a four-member committee of college admissions professionals from prominent universities, and are based on each student's academic performance, leadership abilities and extracurricular activities.

High school seniors and current college students were named, with each recipient eligible to receive up to $10,000 in scholarship support over the four years of their undergraduate education. Now in its tenth year, the program has awarded 343 scholarships, providing approximately $2.3 million in financial support to deserving students.

Here is the list of the 2021 Dover Sons & Daughters Scholarship winners by Operating Company:

Belvac

Brandon Hudson

Belvac - Lynchburg, VA


Colder Products Company

Ian Paterson

Colder Products Company - Roseville, MN

Stuart Pearson

Colder Products Company - Roseville, MN


Dover Corporation

Savita Chandarana

Dover - Downers Grove, IL

Julia Lonks

Dover - Downers Grove, IL


DESTACO

Alexandria Maharaj

DESTACO - Mount Juliet, TN


Dover Digital Printing

Isabelle Freyer

Caldera - Apple Valley, MN


Dover Food Retail

Michelle Pacheco

Anthony – Sylmar, CA

Halle Mok

Anthony - Conyers, GA

Thomas Thai

Hillphoenix - Conyers, GA


Dover Fueling Solutions

David Bass

Dover Fueling Solutions - Hodgkins, IL


Dover Precision Components

Rhea Rajesh

Dover Precision Components - Houston, TX


Environmental Solutions Group

Steven Cornelius

Heil Environmental - Fort Payne, AL


Maag

Yanrong Bao

Maag - Shanghai, China

Nicolaz Frei

Maag - Oberglatt, Switzerland


Markem-Imaje

Auriane Duval

Markem-Imaje - Bourg-Lès-Valence, France

Isabella Niedzwiecki

Markem-Imaje - Princeton, NJ


Microwave Products Group

Laura Flores Arambula

Dow Key - Ventura, CA

Gregorio Marinez

Dow Key - Ventura, CA

Megan Graeler

Pole Zero - West Chester, OH


OPW

Olivia Clever

OPW - Cincinnati, OH

Caroline Kammerer

OPW - Hamilton, OH


Pump Solutions Group

Lilou Méline

Mouvex - Auxerre, France

Christine Le Forge

Wilden - Grand Terrace, CA


SWEP

Logan Bristle

SWEP - Tulsa, OK


Unified Brands

Brooke Ward

Unified Brands - Weidman, MI


Vehicle Service Group

Matteo Rossi

Ravaglioli - Bologna, Italy

Colin Pope

Vehicle Service Group - Oakbrook, IL

Bryce Brown

Vehicle Service Group - Madison, IN

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

About The Dover Foundation:

The Dover Foundation was established in 2011. The Foundation is tax exempt under Section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code. The Dover Foundation is committed to supporting causes and programs that promote education and enhance the lives of Dover Company employees and their families. One such program is the Dover Sons & Daughters Scholarship Program.

CONTACT:
Adrian Sakowicz
Vice President of Communications
630-743-5039
[email protected] 

