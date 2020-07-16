Dover Fueling Solutions Adds Source North America to Distributor Network

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, announced that Source North America Corporation has joined DFS' team of North American distributors.

"With the addition of Source North America to DFS' excellent network of distributors, retail fueling operators across the country will have enhanced access to the full Dover Fueling Solutions portfolio of products," said Kendra Keller, General Manager and Vice President of DFS, North America. "We look forward to the new opportunities this relationship brings to further our mission of being a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions."

Since its founding in 1979, Source North America has provided customers with innovative product solutions that include point-of-sale and fuel management, piping and containment systems, canopy lighting, storage tanks and equipment, and submersible pumps, as well as trailer delivery logistics, e-commerce solutions and fuel industry expertise. Additionally, Source North America offers comprehensive fuel site planning through its SOLUTIONS Design Group.

"DFS has demonstrated its dedication to serving the market segment and driving innovation through technological advances on multiple fronts," said Source North America CEO and President Glen Corkill. "We are extremely excited at the prospect of building and strengthening a mutually productive long-term relationship with DFS."

For more information about Dover Fueling Solutions, please visit doverfuelingsolutions.com.

To learn more about Source North America, visit www.sourcena.com.

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), part of Dover Corporation, is comprised of the product brands of ClearView, Fairbanks, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ProGauge, Tokheim, and Wayne Fueling Systems, and delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, DFS has a significant manufacturing presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, the UK, and the USA. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

Dover Fueling Solutions Contact:

Cheryl Ashton

+44 1695 52175

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover

Related Links

http://www.dovercorporation.com

