Malema Launches the M-3100 Series Clamp-On Ultrasonic Flow Meter for Semiconductor Applications

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Malema™, part of PSG and Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading provider of flow meter technologies for use in industrial and semiconductor applications, today announced the global launch of the new Malema M-3100 Series Clamp-On Ultrasonic Flow Meter. Engineered for precise fluid velocity measurement in liquid-filled closed conduits, the M-3100 Series is a high-performance, non-invasive ultrasonic transit-time flow measurement system, ideal for the most demanding semiconductor applications.

Available in 1/4 ", 3/8" and 1/2" sized models, the M-3100 Series is designed for a wide range of semiconductor applications with minimal footprints, including CMP, cooling systems, ECD, electroless deposition, laser equipment, solar PV equipment, track tools, wet clean, wet process, and chemical distribution systems.

"The M-3100 Series flow meter integrates easily into compact spaces without compromising accuracy or reliability, which is critical for semiconductor operations," said Jay Rajagopalan, Sr. Director, Engineering and Product Management for Malema. "This new product showcases our dedication to delivering innovative, forward-looking solutions that help manufacturers maintain their strict quality standards."

The M-3100 Clamp-On Ultrasonic Flow Meter is equipped with advanced non-contact sensors that help eliminate the risk of contamination while also providing highly reliable flow measurement accuracy of ±2% and repeatability of ±1%. Its compact DIN rail mount design, combined with analog and digital output options, including RS-485 Modbus communication, provides seamless integration into existing systems. Additionally, parameters such as range and filters can be easily configured through the user-friendly Malema GUI software.

About Malema:

Malema is a leading global brand of high-precision, mission-critical flow measurement and control instruments serving customers in the semiconductor and industrial sectors. Malema branded products provide improved process control with new leading-edge technologies for measurement and control. These include Coriolis, Ultrasonic, Vortex, Paddlewheel, and other flow measurement technologies, as well as pressure sensors and relief valves. Malema is a brand of PSG, a Dover company. For additional information on Malema, please visit psgdover.com/malema/.

About PSG:

PSG is the global pump, metering and dispensing-solution expert, enabling the safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable fluids that require optimal performance and reliability in applications where it matters most. Additionally, PSG is a leading provider of flow meters designed to reduce waste and downtime while accurately measuring, monitoring and controlling the distribution of fluids. Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, USA, PSG is comprised of several world-class brands, including Abaque, All-Flo, Almatec, Blackmer, Cryo-Mach, Ebsray, em-tec, Griswold, Hydro, ipp, Malema, Mouvex, Neptune, PSG Biotech, Quantex, Quattroflow, and Wilden. PSG products are manufactured on three continents – North America, Europe and Asia – in state-of-the-art facilities that practice lean manufacturing and are ISO-certified. PSG is part of the Pumps & Process Solutions segment of Dover Corporation. For additional information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com. PSG: Where Innovation Flows.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

