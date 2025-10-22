Dover Fueling Solutions Introduces Wayne PWR DC Fast Chargers with NACS Cable Option to Enhance the EV Charging Experience

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, today announced the addition of a North American Charging Standard (NACS) cable option to its Wayne PWR™ DC fast charger. This update expands compatibility with nearly all electric vehicles (EVs), provides a seamless charging experience for drivers and helps site operators future-proof their investments as the industry adapts to the evolving EV landscape.

The new NACS cable configuration allows DFS customers with Wayne PWR to select the setup that best meets their site needs, including CCS1, NACS or a combination of both connector types across multiple units. This added flexibility enables direct charging for Tesla and other NACS-equipped EVs, supporting broader adoption with fewer deployment hurdles.

"We're seeing strong demand for NACS compatibility, and this update gives customers more options without added complexity," said Chad Bass, Director of Product Management for EV Charging at DFS. "By supporting both major charging standards, Wayne PWR is helping site operators attract more EV drivers and make smarter infrastructure investments for long-term success."

For retailers, offering both NACS and CCC connectors contributes to greater measurable site value – drawing more EV drivers to the forecourt and creating opportunities to increase in-store sales. The charging process is designed to be simple and familiar, aligning with the intuitive experience EV drivers already know.

The NACS cable addition builds on DFS's recent expansion of the Wayne PWR portfolio, which now includes five power configurations ranging from 160kW to 640kW. These scalable options allow customers to deploy EV charging across a broader mix of locations, from new builds to retrofits.

By supporting multiple connector types, DFS reinforces its commitment to practical, future-ready solutions that reduce deployment complexity. Wayne PWR level 3 DC fast chargers are designed to meet a wide range of site needs and vehicle types, including future fleet applications, giving operators the confidence to build EV infrastructure that drives business growth.

To learn more about the Wayne PWR DC fast charger line, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions® (DFS) is part of Dover Corporation and a leading provider of advanced energy dispensing equipment, electronic automation, point-of-sale and payment systems, automatic tank gauging and subscription solutions to fueling and convenience retail customers worldwide. Comprised of brands Wayne®, Tokheim®, OPW®, ClearView™, PetroVend®, ProGauge™, Fairbanks®, AvaLAN Networks™, LIQAL®, Bulloch Technologies®, and SiteIQ™, DFS is dedicated to offering a broad range of solutions that power vehicles, including conventional fuel and clean energy products that support gasoline, diesel, bio-diesel and ethanol as well as LNG, H2, LPG, CNG and EV chargers. Headquartered in Austin, TX, DFS has a strong global manufacturing and technology development presence, including facilities in Brazil, Canada, China, India, Italy, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

