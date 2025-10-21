CDS Visual Launches New Version of its Immersive Connected Worker Platform

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CDS Visual, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading provider of visual-based digital software solutions for manufacturers, today announced the launch of CDS Mentor™ 3.0, a new version of its connected workforce platform that aims to unify the shop floor lifecycle through digital work instruction authoring, execution, quality, skills management and real-time insights.

CDS Mentor 3.0 is a cloud-based, AI-powered software as a service (SaaS) solution that has been engineered to close the operational gaps of the manufacturing industry by transforming frontline work instructions into a single command center for the modern shop floor.

"With Mentor 3.0, we are delivering the operational discipline manufacturing excellence requires," said Anna Harkins, General Manager at CDS Visual. "Mentor unifies quality, training and execution into a single easy-to-use, AI-powered platform that captures, stores and distributes work instructions while providing the end-to-end process control necessary to guarantee high quality and measurable operational improvements."

Key features of Mentor 3.0 include:

Job Execution and Built-In Quality: Connect execution to real-time production by integrating Critical-to-Quality (CTQ) inputs and instant Non-Conformance Report (NCR) submissions to provide timestamped, audit-ready quality records without separate systems.

Dynamic Authoring and Change Control: The enhanced procedure library enables real-time, full step-level change management and localization for faster authoring, instant deployment, and complete, auditable version control.

Options-Driven Execution for Every Variant: The options and skip-step feature automatically adapt content based on variants or operator skills, enabling easier to manage training, faster onboarding and higher first-pass yield (FPY).

Integrated Training and Skill Management: Unifying training management, skill profiles and the training matrix creates a single source of truth for compliance, training assignments and operator qualifications.

Data-Rich Reporting & End-to-End Lifecycle: Supervisors can gain actionable visibility into throughput, cycle time, production reports and data exports, facilitating Plan-Do-Check-Act (PDCA) loops and continuous improvement.

Visit cdsvisual.com to learn more about CDS Mentor.

About CDS Visual:

CDS Visual, a Dover company, is a leading software as a service (SaaS) provider that transforms complex product processes into visual, guided digital solutions for accelerating sales, optimizing after-sales service, and streamlining shop floor execution for global manufacturers. Visit us at www.cdsvisual.com and follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

CDS Visual Contact:

Nick Thompson

(408) 550-8820

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, VP, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover