Dover Fueling Solutions Launches ProGauge LR120 Radar to Enhance Accuracy and Visibility in Industrial Applications

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, today announced the launch of the ProGauge® LR120 Radar, DFS's latest automatic tank gauging (ATG) solution specifically designed for industrial applications.

The LR120 Radar, which is available across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), as well as South America and Latin America, offers an exceptionally accurate solution that seamlessly integrates with the ProGauge MagLink LX® console family, providing operators with increased visibility.

Packaged in an airtight PVDF enclosure for years of reliable measurement service, the LR120 Radar delivers precise level measurement at ranges up to 98.4 ft (30 meters). Its long range, narrow beam makes it best suited for tanks, wet wells with obstructions, and solid level measurement. The LR120 Radar is also approved for open air applications outside of tanks and is hazardous area-compliant for use in explosive environments containing dust.

"The ProGauge portfolio has evolved into a one-stop-shop for fuel management and is considered to be one of the leading brands for ATG solutions in the industry," said Nuno Almeida, DFS Director, Product Management, EMEA. "By expanding our product portfolio to include accurate measurement for industrial applications, we are continuing to deliver truly global solutions that help provide operators with complete and accurate visibility into their stocks."

The LR120 Radar is compact and easy to install, and its 2mm accuracy near zero range distance yields optimum inventory management capability for a wide range of operators.

Stefano Scatena, DFS Senior Director and General Manager, ATG & WSM, added, "Wherever our customers are in the world, whatever their needs, and whatever their forecourt set-up, the ProGauge portfolio has a solution to suit. The new LR120 Radar reflects our ability to help operators monitor and measure any liquid or solid on a site."

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions® (DFS) is part of Dover Corporation and a leading provider of advanced energy dispensing equipment, electronic automation, point-of-sale and payment systems, automatic tank gauging and subscription solutions to fueling and convenience retail customers worldwide. Comprised of brands Wayne®, Tokheim®, OPW®, ProGauge™, Fairbanks®, AvaLAN Networks™, LIQAL®, Bulloch Technologies®, and SiteIQ™, DFS is dedicated to offering a broad range of solutions that power vehicles, including conventional fuel and clean energy products that support gasoline, diesel, bio-diesel and ethanol as well as LNG, H2, LPG, CNG and EV chargers. Headquartered in Austin, TX, DFS has a strong global manufacturing and technology development presence, including facilities in Brazil, Canada, China, India, Italy, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

