OPW Engineered Systems Launches HyperFlow High-Flow Data Center Coupler

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OPW Engineered Systems, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of the HyperFlow™ high-flow data center dry disconnect coupler. The new fitting is designed to help meet the growing performance and reliability demands of liquid-cooled data centers driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing workloads. Engineered for strong flow capacity with minimal pressure drop, the HyperFlow coupler helps safeguard critical computing infrastructure from fluid leaks.

The HyperFlow coupler features a full-port flow configuration that delivers a Cv rating of 48 and a maximum flow rate of 100 gallons per minute, representing a step-change improvement in flow performance and pressure drop compared to conventional 1-inch couplers.

Safety and reliability are central to the HyperFlow coupler. It incorporates a dual safety interlocking system that protects against valves opening when the coupler is disconnected, and also protects against unintended decoupling during operation. This mechanism helps eliminate spills and protects sensitive electronic equipment from potential coolant exposure.

"As liquid cooling becomes essential for AI-scale infrastructure, data centers need components that can deliver greater throughput without increasing risk. The HyperFlow coupler is designed to meet that challenge, combining high-flow performance with advanced safety features to help maintain system integrity and uptime," said David Lee, Director of Sales and Product Management at OPW Fluid Transfer Solutions Group.

The HyperFlow coupler features a symmetrical interlocking system with two identical halves that connect using four secure locking tabs, simplifying installation while maintaining a durable, reliable connection during operation. The patent-pending design is both fast and intuitive. A simple twist allows technicians to lock the coupler halves together quickly, which is particularly beneficial for overhead installations or maintenance in confined areas.

With innovations in flow performance, safety, and installation efficiency, the HyperFlow coupler expands OPW Engineered Systems' portfolio of solutions supporting next-generation, AI-driven data center infrastructure.

About OPW Engineered Systems:

OPW Engineered Systems, a business unit within OPW, a Dover company, is dedicated to solving difficult fluid-handling challenges through the development of world-class fluid-handling systems and components that have been thoughtfully designed to prevent safety hazards from occurring when loading and unloading railcars, tank trucks and immediate bulk containers. In 1983, OPW Engineered Systems was made a business unit of OPW – which has a proven history of success and innovation since its founding in 1892 – and for the past four decades has been true to its "Engineering What's Next" mission to create optimized fluid-handing systems. For more information on OPW Engineered Systems, please visit opwglobal.com/opw-es.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

OPW Engineered Systems Contact:

Peter Russell

(506) 333-2003

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, VP, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover