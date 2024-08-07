Dover Fueling Solutions Launches Synergy Fuel Site Controller, Allowing Digital Transformation for the Fleet & Commercial Fueling Industry

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, today announced the launch of its PetroVend Synergy Fuel Site Controller™ (PetroVend Synergy FSC™), a singular platform to support fleet operations. PetroVend Synergy FSC consolidates multiple functionalities, including advanced Proprietary Card File (PCF) capabilities, into a streamlined package, offering fleet operators unprecedented control, flexibility and efficiency.

By integrating previously separate systems into one comprehensive solution, PetroVend Synergy FSC simplifies operations and reduces points of failure, leading to cost savings for the customer. Fleet operators can now remotely monitor and manage their fueling devices from any location using a PC, tablet or mobile device. When combined with the power of DX Fleet®, a required subscription for use of the platform, PetroVend Synergy FSC provides real-time visibility into site operations, transactions and alerts, allowing for proactive issues management.

"With PetroVend Synergy FSC, we are delivering a comprehensive solution to key challenges fleet operators face every day," said Michael Boyd, Senior Manager, Fleet Product Management, at DFS. "By integrating remote monitoring, advanced PCF capabilities and streamlined hardware, PetroVend Synergy FSC sets a new industry benchmark for operational excellence and cost-effectiveness."

A standout feature of PetroVend Synergy FSC is its enhanced PCF capabilities. Fleet managers can set specific fueling rules based on vehicle type, time of day and fuel type, ensuring precise control over fuel distribution and site operations and enhancing overall efficiency.

PetroVend Synergy FSC streamlines hardware requirements by integrating dispenser communications into the controller. This not only simplifies installation and maintenance but is also a cost-effective solution for end-users.

PetroVend Synergy FSC will soon support Automatic Vehicle Identification (AVI), making it possible to completely reinvent AVI from installation to maintenance. PetroVend Synergy FSC will transition AVI to a software-based integration, significantly simplifying the process and reducing costs. Fleet operators will benefit from an AVI solution that integrates smoothly into their existing system.

PetroVend Synergy FSC will also expand its capabilities to include fleet card processing, starting with Wex integration. This feature will enable operators to manage multiple fleet cards seamlessly, further enhancing efficiency and growth.

For more information on PetroVend Synergy FSC, visit https://www.doverfuelingsolutions.com/products/fleet-fuel-management-systems/petrovend-synergy-fuel-site-controller.

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions® (DFS) is part of Dover Corporation and a leading provider of advanced energy dispensing equipment, electronic automation, point-of-sale and payment systems, automatic tank gauging and subscription solutions to fueling and convenience retail customers worldwide. Comprised of brands Wayne Fueling Systems, Tokheim®, OPW®, ClearView, PetroVend®, ProGauge, Fairbanks, AvaLAN Networks™, LIQAL and Bulloch Technologies®, DFS is dedicated to offering a broad range of solutions that power vehicles, including conventional fuel and clean energy products that support gasoline, diesel, bio-diesel and ethanol as well as LNG, H2, LPG, CNG and EV chargers. Headquartered in Austin, TX, DFS has a strong global manufacturing and technology development presence, including facilities in Brazil, Canada, China, India, Italy, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of approximately 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

