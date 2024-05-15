Dover Fueling Solutions Partners with FLYX to Launch the DFS Order Kiosk

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, today announced a partnership with FLYX – an API-based omnichannel cloud software solution company. In connection with this partnership, DFS is launching a brand-new, compact and efficient product in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region – the DFS Order Kiosk™ powered by FLYX.

In collaboration with FLYX, DFS will provide EMEA fuel retailers with a flexible and innovative product for their c-stores, which can help differentiate their station from the competition. In addition to improving the overall consumer experience of both new and existing motorists, the DFS Order Kiosk can provide retailers with a unique competitive advantage and additional opportunities to increase profit margins.

The DFS Order Kiosk offers retailers many choices to suit varying c-store layouts. It can be wall-mounted, stand-alone, or secured on a countertop to overcome potential space concerns and limitations. Additional options are also available during the software ordering process, as retailers can apply cross-selling and up-selling techniques – whether to promote the c-store latest offers or support loyalty programs – through any device, anywhere.

With the FLYX partnership, the DFS Order Kiosk can be fully integrated with Prizma, DFS's connected mobility and convenience hub, to help ensure that c-store operations can be streamlined to increase site efficiencies.

"Our partnership with FLYX is an important milestone in bringing the food ordering and fuel retail market together. The connected plug-and-play solution combines the best of both worlds, offering stability and flexibility at the same time," said Jenthe Govaerts, Product Manager at DFS.

"Food and drinks have become an important revenue generator for petrol stations, hence a lot more stations now offer breakfast, lunch and dinner options. The DFS Order Kiosk powered by FLYX will help increase sales, decrease wait times, and most importantly, reduce the number of required operators at the station," added Kurt Dillen, VP & GM, Commercial, EMEA & SAIL Regions at DFS.

"FLYX is thrilled to assist the fuel retail industry in innovating and bringing a new digital experience to their customers and staff through our collaboration with DFS. The DFS Order Kiosk powered by FLYX represents a groundbreaking advancement in retail technology, enabling businesses to serve their customers more efficiently while enhancing profitability. This alliance reinforces our commitment to incorporate leading-edge technology into everyday customer engagements, thereby redefining industry standards," stated John Van Lierde, CEO of FLYX.

For more information about DFS's FLYX partnership and the DFS Order Kiosk, please visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com/products/secure-payment/dfs-order-kiosk-powered-by-flyx.

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions® (DFS) is part of Dover Corporation and a leading provider of advanced energy dispensing equipment, electronic automation, point-of-sale and payment systems, automatic tank gauging and subscription solutions to fueling and convenience retail customers worldwide. Comprised of brands Wayne Fueling Systems, Tokheim®, OPW®, ClearView, PetroVend®, ProGauge, Fairbanks, AvaLAN Networks™, LIQAL and Bulloch Technologies®, DFS is dedicated to offering a broad range of solutions that power vehicles, including conventional fuel and clean energy products that support gasoline, diesel, bio-diesel and ethanol as well as LNG, H2, LPG, CNG and EV chargers. Headquartered in Austin, TX, DFS has a strong global manufacturing and technology development presence, including facilities in Brazil, Canada, China, India, Italy, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of approximately 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

